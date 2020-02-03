GIRLZ OUT ...but head coach believes JFF should learn from 0-9 defeat

Edinburg, Texas — Reggae Girlz Head Coach Hubert Busby is still trying to come to terms with his team's substandard performance which resulted in a humiliating 9-0 defeat to Canada in their Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifying Group B contest on Saturday.

A sparse 2,010 spectators turned out at the almost 10,000-capacity HEB Park in anticipation of a competitive affair, as the 51st-ranked Reggae Girlz were expected to be aggressively offensive in search of a crucial victory against eighth-ranked Canada.

But the hype and confidence of the Reggae Girlz team seemingly evaporated somewhere between warm-up and game time, as they offered no resistance whatsoever to their rivals' marauding attacks, and as such, suffered their second-largest margin of defeat to Canada, and third in the programme's history.

Jamaica's largest defeats was an 11-1 scoreline to Canada in 2007, followed by a 10-0 defeat to United States in 1994.

Canada's 18-year-old Jordyn Huitema recorded a career-high five goals in the 10th, 55th, 63rd, 81st, 90th+3 minutes, and Janine Beckie had a three-timer in the 44th, 51st, 66th, while Deanne Rose (16th), got the other.

Their record against Jamaica now stands at 8-0-0, while outscoring the Reggae Girlz 57-1.

Busby, in trying to make sense of the outcome, believed his team suffered a proverbial stage fright.

“In football, sometimes these things happen. You come out flat and you're not ready against some opposition, they don't let you pay, but when you come out flat against a team, that's top 10 in the world, unfortunately, that's the result.

“I think we didn't play with any belief and obviously that's something we have to sit down and understand where that's coming from within the group and within our leadership council; why they didn't play as well as they are capable of,” Busby told the Jamaica Observer.

“We wanted to show them respect as a top team, but we also wanted to impose our will and play with the confidence that we did against Mexico, but unfortunately we didn't show that.

“So, I think it's one of those situations as well where we have to grow into understanding that we are one of the top teams in the region and we need to start performing like that. But if we see ourselves always as inferior, you're always going to go out there and play inferior,” he added.

With the Reggae Girlz boasting a World Cup experience under their belt and their athleticism being no secret, Canada were bracing for a tough assignment.

But after Huitema banged home the opener from close range, Canada sensed that it might very well be a walk in the park.

And so it was, as Jamaica's unstable defensive line buckled, while the forward line, led by Captain Khadija “Bunny” Shaw was hardly allowed to mount any real attack.

While Paris-Saint Germain's young striker Huitema was clinical in front of goal, Manchester City's Beckie was ever-imposing on the wing, as the two proved menacing to see their team through to the semi-finals.

After Beckie broke down the right channel and whipped in a cross which was deflected in by the Rose, arriving at the far post, Canada went to the break 3-0 up when Huitema picked out an unmarked Beckie, who made no mistake.

Both Beckie and Huitema wasted little time to pick up where they left off in the first half, scoring six and 10 minutes, respectively, on the resumption to knock the winds out of the Jamaicans' sail at 5-0.

Beckie, 25, who played a ball in for Huitema to knock in goal number six, arrived at the end of Rose's cross to complete her hat-trick four minutes later to move to fifth on Canada's all-time scoring list with 30 goals.

Huitema then achieved the milestone of being the second Canadian player to score five goals in a game when she expertly headed in Sophie Schmidt's flick on from Adriana Leon's corner in the 81st, and then comfortably tapped into an empty net in time added.

Busby's task now is to motivate his players ahead of their final contest against St Kitts and Nevis tomorrow, as they seek to close their cycle on a high.

“I think we just have to be honest with ourselves in terms of why our game plan broke down, but I think it was a little bit of an anomaly. It just felt flat and I'm not sure why, so that's why we as a staff need to analyse, reflect and take responsibility in terms of why our game plan wasn't quite executed, and then ask questions of the players in terms of what they didn't quite understand,” Busby noted.

Canada, on six points, will do battle against Mexico, also on six points, tomorrow to decide the group winners.

Meanwhile, host and world champions United States and Costa Rica have secured the top-two spots from Group A, but square off today to also decide which team finishes atop the group.

The winners of Group A will meet the runners-up in Group B and vice versa in the February 7 semi-finals to decide the Confederation's two representatives to the Tokyo Olympic Games later this year.

Both the semi-finals and the February 9 final will be played in Carson, California.

Teams: Jamaica — Sydney Schneider, Chantelle Swaby, Konya Plummer (Tiernny Wiltshire 53rd), Havana Solaun, Chinyelu Asher, Khadija Shaw, Sashana Campbell (Kayla McCoy 46th), Deneisha Blackwood, Dominique Bond-Flasza, Allyson Swaby, Cheyna Matthews (Tiffany Cameron 72nd)

Subs not used: Alyssa Whitehead, Chris-Ann Chambers, Madiya Harriott, Gabrielle Farrell, Olufolasade Adamolekun, Trudi Carter

Booked: Shaw (29th)

Canada — Stephanie Labbe, Allysha Chapman (Gabby Carle 63rd), Kadeisha Buchanan, Shelina Zadorsky, Deanne Rose, Jayde Riviere, Jordyn Huitema, Ashley Lawrence (Adriana Leon 70th), Desiree Scott (Julia Grosso 63rd), Sophie Schmidt, Janine Beckie

Subs not used: Kailen Sheridan, Sabrina D'angelo, Rebecca Quinn, Christine Sinclair, Nichelle Prince, Jessie Fleming

Booked: None

Referee: Melissa Borjas Pastrana (HON)

Assistant referees: Felisha Mariscal (USA); Tonia Deane (BAR)

Fourth official: Ekaterina Koroleva (USA)

Match commissary: Andrea Thompson (CAY)