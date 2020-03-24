'I understand my game

JAMAICA Scorpions pace bowler Marquino Mindley is pleased with his wicket tally in the regional four-day campaign, even while lamenting the novel coronavirus disease pandemic that forced Cricket West Indies (CWI) to suspend the tournament.

Mindley, 25, leads the Scorpions' bowling attack with 24 wickets from the six matches he has played in.

His performances have contributed to the team joining defending five-time champions Guyana Jaguars in third place with 91.8 points, from eight matches.

“My goal is to reach 30 to 35 wickets, and this is looking to be my best season,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“It [the suspended season] is kind of frustrating because everybody has their own personal goals. But, fingers crossed, we get the next two games in,” he said.

With only two rounds of matches remaining, Barbados Pride (134.8 points) are outright favourites for the title.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force (94.6) are second, while Windward Islands Volcanoes (78) and Leeward Islands Hurricanes (52.8) occupy the respective fifth and last places in the six-team competition.

Mindley began his first class career impressively in 2014. As a teenager he claimed 5-35 against the Volcanoes at Sabina Park in Kingston on his Scorpions debut.

After that he gradually fell out of favour, but an outstanding stint with Barbados Pride last season opened the door for his re-emergence.

Notably, Mindley's 24-wicket haul represents his best in the four-day tournament, after grabbing 21 for the Pride.

“From the season started my aim was to lead the [Scorpions'] bowling attack; it played out, even though I started a bit slow. Things picked up and right now I have the most wickets for Jamaica, which was one of my goals.

“I don't think I [was ineffective] at the start; I just think I bowled without luck. The luck came after, but I think I bowled well right throughout the season. Some chances went down for me — some 50-50 and some easy chances and other umpiring decisions that didn't go my way — but that's cricket,” the Jamaican-born bowler said.

Due to back stiffness, he missed the home encounter against the Hurricanes. He also missed the Scorpions' clash away to Guyana Jaguars in largely spinner-friendly conditions.

Mindley, formerly a member of the West Indies Under-19 set-up, is eyeing the chance to make the step up.

“I have 24 [wickets] while last year I played five [matches] and got 21, so I'm showing consistency. Hopefully, we get in these last two games so I can fulfil my goal and maybe get a [West Indies] call-up somewhere, somehow.

“I understand my game now and better understand how to get wickets. I have a senior role which I take very seriously, and it helps me.

“Consistency is a part of it but it's also about the skill. I'm an outswing bowler, but a lot of people don't think I can inswing the ball. [But] I can set you out in different ways, depending on the surface we are playing on. On a green pitch there is not much to do, but on a flat surface you might want more skills,” he explained.

Mindley said he is generally satisfied with the improvement of the Scorpions, despite lack of experience showing them up at times.

“It's still a work in progress because sometimes we do good things in the first innings and then in the second innings we throw ourselves off. But, it's a young team and we are working together. It's just unfortunate the virus has come now,” he told the Observer.

Earlier this month, the regional cricket body had announced the suspension of all CWI tournaments from March 16 for a minimum of 30 days due to the spread of the deadly coronavirus throughout the Caribbean.