Elaine Thompson-Herah, the reigning Olympic Games double sprint champion, is pleased with being shortlisted by World Athletics for the Athlete of the Year award.

Thompson-Herah, who was unbeaten over the 100m in the recent 2020 season that was badly affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic, is one of 10 women selected “by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics”, said a release from World Athletics.

The 2020 World Athletes of the Year awards are to be held virtually on Saturday, December 5, and the other nine female nominees are Femka Bol of the Netherlands, Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, Laura Muir from Great Britain, Hellen Obiri of Kenya, Yulimar Rojas from Venezuela, Peres Jepchirchir and Faith Kipyegon of Kenya, and Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia.

Thompson-Herah, who ended the season as the fastest woman over 100 metres, with a time of 10.85 seconds set at the Rome Diamond League and had four of the top six times in the world, is the only Jamaican to make the list this year, as no Jamaicans were on the men's list that was released on Monday, a day before the women's list was released.

“It feels awesome to be nominated. I'm honoured to be in the company of these incredibly talented ladies,” Thompson-Herah told the Jamaica Observer.

“I put a lot of hard work and dedication in my craft, and it's a joyous feeling to be acknowledged.”

The Rio Olympics 100m/200m champion who had one of her best seasons in the last four years, after she was plagued with an Achilles injury, was unbeaten in seven 100m races, going under 11.00 seconds legally on four occasions and won back-to-back Diamond League races in Rome, Italy and Doha, Qatar, to end the season.

The male nominees are Donovan Brazier of the United States, Karsten Warholm of Norway, Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda, Noah Lyles of the United States, Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda, Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya, Armand Duplantis of Sweden, Daniel Stahl of Sweden, Ryan Crouser of the United States, and Johannes Vetter of Germany.

— Paul Reid