Jamaica's Chad Wright attained the Olympic qualifying mark after he threw a personal best 66.54m at the King of the Ring meet at Excelsior High School last Saturday.

The 28-year-old discus thrower finished second to Fedrick Dacres' world-leading 69.67m and moved his personal best from 65.47m set in 2018 to 66.54m.

He is currently ranked second in the world with Australia's Matthew Denny third with 64.22. Jamaica's Travis Smikle, who was third at the King of the Ring meet, is ranked fourth in the world with 63.94.

Wright, who was one of three Jamaican discus throwers at the 2019 World Championships, surpassed the Olympic qualifying mark of 66.00m and is well on his way to Tokyo, Japan.

“It's a great achievement for me. My Coach [Michael Vassell] knew I could do it and he expects a lot more from me as well,” Wright told the Jamaica Observer.

“It's been a hard-fought season so far and even last year and [I] feel like I am on the comeback trail. I feel like I have a lot more I can do as well and I feel I can go a lot further than that,” he pointed out.

Wright was one of the island's top junior throwers winning discus gold at the 2009 Carifta Games and was the 2010 Central American and the Caribbean (CAC) Junior Championship shot put champion.

He was the 2012 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) discus champion with 62.79m and won the 2013 CAC title with a throw of 60.79m. he finished 17th at the 2015 World Championships with 61.53m and was 25th overall at the 2019 edition in Qatar with 60.60m.

The former Calabar High standout, who graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a major in mathematics and a minor in business, said it has been difficult training and working at the same time.

“Training wise it has been rough working two jobs, whilst in training. I work from 5:00 am to 2:00 pm, then coach from 3 to 5 pm them I train from 5:30 to 8:30 pm,” he revealed.

The talented thrower welcomes the news by the Jamaican Government that it will be assisting athletes who will be participating at major events with a weekly stipend of $20,000.

