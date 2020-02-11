JAMAICA Scorpions cricketer Peat Salmon says his player of the match performance on debut against Guyana Jaguars was particularly satisfying because it gave them their first win of the regional four-day cricket tournament.

The off-spinner took 7-57 in the second innings to end with match figures of 8-110, as the Scorpions completed a seven-run win over the reigning five-time champions in the fourth-round encounter at Guyana National Stadium.

“It's a wonderful feeling to make my debut and to contribute in the way I did for us to get our first victory,” the 27-year-old told the Jamaica Observer after the Scorpions squad returned to the island yesterday.

“We sat down as a team and we discussed not wanting to come back to Jamaica without a win. We really wanted to beat the Jaguars on their home turf,” Salmon said.

The Scorpions, who had two draws and a loss to show from their opening three outings, are fifth in the six-team league table with 36.8 points.

Barbados Pride are top with 65.2 points, ahead of the Jaguars (49), Trinidad and Tobago Red Force (41.6), Windward Islands Volcanoes (40.4) and cellar team Leeward Islands Hurricanes (29.2).

Batting proved a hard task throughout the match in Guyana — exemplified by the Scorpions' scores of 187 and 184 and the Jaguars' 190 and 174.

Salmon didn't have it all his way on first class debut, toiling for 28 overs for his lone wicket in the first innings.

When batting, the former Innswood High School opener was twice dismissed for a duck.

“Bowling in the first innings I was a bit nervous, but in the second innings I was a lot more relaxed. I tried to get the majority of the deliveries in the right areas to create doubt for the batters,” he said.

“It was not the ideal debut with the bat, but the season is still young. So it's just for me to work hard, back my game as a batter, and just try to do my best,” Salmon added.

He said the resolve shown by the team under trying circumstances is a significant confidence-booster.

“I think that we were the team that bowled better and that's why we came out on top. It was a low-scoring game, so as a bowling unit we stuck together and stuck to our plans. This win has given us a huge momentum, so hopefully we can take it and move forward,” he told the Observer.

The Scorpions are slated to next host the Hurricanes at Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium beginning on Thursday.

