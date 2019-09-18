THE ability to blend substance with more than a pinch of flair has paid dividends for top flight newcomers Molynes United.

After three match days they are second in the 12-team Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) football standing with maximum nine points, trailing former champions Waterhouse FC by mere goal difference.

At this stage, Molynes' run appears no fluke — illustrious names have fallen in their wake.

They dispatched back-to-back title holders Portmore United 3-0 in their season opener before overcoming The University of the West Indies FC, a team with play-off pedigree, 3-2.

On Sunday, Molynes made it three in a row with a 1-0 win away to fellow promoted outfit Vere United, a side that was previously undefeated at home for two years.

“If I said I'm not pleased with the start that these players have given us I would be lying. It's been perfect thus far,” Head Coach Lijyasu Simms told the Jamaica Observer after Sunday's match.

Though it was a scrappy own goal in the first half that gave Molynes the decisive separation from Vere, the St Andrew-based club was by some distance the better team on the day.

In a fashion that belied their novel entrance on the biggest stage of local club football, Molynes were largely methodical in building attacks.

They relied on intelligent movement and short passes, seemingly unbothered by bumpy areas on the grass-covered field at Wembley Centre of Excellence in Clarendon.

Simms explained that the style of play he tries to impart to the team comes from the late youth coaching standout David Hunt, and from South America's traditional football artists, Brazil.

“People can expect good football from Molynes going forward. Football is known as the beautiful game, and we prepare these youngsters to play the Brazilian type football. As we go along you're going to see the beautiful game from these youngsters, so just look out.

“I was taught from an early age; I learnt from the late great David Hunt. That's what he taught us as a coach, so nothing has changed. It's the same David Hunt ideas we're putting together, and it's bearing fruit,” he said.

Particularly during the second half, Simms was observed frantically bellowing instructions to his players as they sought to build on their lead, or worse case, keep it intact.

He conceded the project is still a work in progress.

“Our defence is very stout and our midfield is getting to where we want it to go. We're working on our attack, so anytime we put all these things together it's going to be different.

“We're going to try our best to maintain this performance. We hope God will give us the strength and energy that we keep collecting those three points as we go along,” the Molynes head coach told the Observer.

He is aware that promoted teams have been in Molynes' position before, only to eventually buckle under the pressure of financial strain, mismanagement and fitness shortcomings.

“Molynes' strength is the unity and togetherness. We pray every day and ask God to bind us as a family. We're here, we're here to stay, and the results have been showing that.

“We know it's going to get harder as we go along; we just got to put in the work. And once we put in the work the sky is the limit for these youngsters,” Simms said.