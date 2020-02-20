Agony of defeat

PORTMORE United Head Coach Ricardo “Bibi” Gardner says Tuesday night's gut-wrenching 1-2 loss to Cruz Azul in the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League first-leg Round of 16 match provided a priceless lesson for his team.

Lucas Passerini and Jonathan Rodriguez both scored in second-half stoppage time for the Mexican club.

Rondee Smith had given the hosts a surprise 1-0 lead in the 75th minute inside National Stadium.

The second leg is slated for Estadio Azteca in Mexico on February 25.

“It's very difficult to take, but I think our players had a high-level game. It's just unfortunate that we didn't see out the game. There were things towards the end part that we could have managed a little better,” Gardner said during a post-match press conference.

“It's football; we have to learn, and make sure that some of the things we did towards the end don't happen again. I think the players gave everything they had out there, and they deserve a little bit more from the game. I think we created enough chances to get another one [goal],” he explained.

Portmore face a highly improbable task to turn the tide, given the atmosphere expected inside the Azteca, and arguably, even more intimidating, the rarefied air which makes breathing a challenge at the match venue which sits 7000 feet above sea level.

“It will be difficult, but we have nothing to lose. At the end of the day we can only ask our players to give the best of their ability,” the Portmore coach said, while noting the team is scheduled to arrive in Mexico City two days before the contest.

Robert Siboldi, the Cruz Azul head coach, said he remained confident his team would have pulled off the win despite being off colour on the night.

“I was not happy with our choices throughout the game, but I'm happy with the result in the end. I never lost faith in the guys; I knew that with the quality players we have we would fight until the last minute,” he told members of the media.

The Cruz Azul coach says he is bracing for a spirited challenge from Portmore in the return fixture.

“It is not going to be an easy match. Portmore's style is to wait and counter-attack with their fast players. I don't think the Azteca game is going to be as easy as everyone thinks,” Siboldi said.

Over 800 people were said to have been at the first-leg encounter in Kingston, and the scores of travelling Cruz Azul supporters made their presence felt, singing and chanting throughout the course of the match.

The visitors dominated matters on the field, but were kept at bay largely due to outstanding goalkeeping from Portmore United's Kemar Foster.

The vastly more technically equipped Mexican team carried the game to Portmore from the outset. To their credit, the home team was shrewd and hard-working in defence.

Pablo Ceppelini was thwarted a number of times by Foster in the first half.

During a frantic spell Ceppelini's shot from close was parried to Foster. The rebound fell to the attacker who hit crossbar on that occasion.

Portmore's best attacking moments came through a pair of long-range efforts from Chavany Willis and Ricardo Morris. Both forced saves from Cruz Azul goalkeeper Sebastian Jurado.

The second half mirrored the first period, with the Jamaican team rarely making it into the opponents' defensive third.

Portmore did have a glorious chance to take the lead when Shai Smith was sent free after a textbook Portmore counter- attack that left Cruz Azul shorthanded at the back. But Smith fired his left footer just over the bar.

They went ahead not long after when Smith's left-footed effort from an inside left position looped beyond the diving Jurado.

Despite watching their team fall behind, the Cruz Azul fans kept driving their team forward, and they were rewarded with two goals at the death.

Passerini's close-range shot deflected into the goal off a Portmore United defender in the fifth minute of time added.

And three minutes later, Rodriguez latched onto a loose ball to power into the net from point-blank range, leaving Portmore with reason to be aggrieved after the officials had signalled at least six minutes of stoppage time.

Teams Portmore — Kemar Foster, Damano Solomon, Ryan Wellington, Osani Rickets, Roberto Johnson, Seigle Knight, Ricardo Morris, Chavany Willis (Rosario Harriott 90+6), Shande James, Rondee Smith (Kevon Farquharson 82nd), Shai Smith (Cleon Pryce 73rd)

Subs not used: Benjamin Williams, Emelio Rousseau, Romaine Bowers, Revaldo Mitchell

Booked: Farquharson (88th)

Cruz Azul — Sebastian Jurado, Jaiber Jimenez, Julio Dominguez, Jonathan Borja (Jonathan Rodriguez 64th), Pablo Cepellini (Santiago Gimenez 78th), Alex Castro, Lucas Passerini, Rafael Baca, Pablo Aguilar, Juan Escobar, Orbelin Pineda (Roberto Alvarado 64th)

Subs not used: Guillermo Allison, Luis Romo, Victor Yotun, Diego Barraza

Booked: Gimenez (79th)

Referee: Reon Radix (Grenada)

Assistant referees: Micheal Barwegen (Canada), Ainsley Rochard (Trinidad and Tobago)

Fourth official: Armando Villareal (United States)

Match commissary: Glen Etienne (Dominica)