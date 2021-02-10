'It's of great concern!'

President of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Garth Gayle has expressed “great concern” that the increase in new COVID-19 cases in the island over the past week could see the Government reversing their recent decision to restart sports.

Track and field competitions were expected to restart this weekend, with a number of meets across the island after the Government relaxed restrictions last week, but a sudden spike in new infections over the past week might result in a U-turn.

In the seven days up to yesterday, Jamaica recorded 1,728 new cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and that has caused concern that the Government could react by tightening restrictions again.

Track and field was allowed to restart in August last year and the Tyser Mills meet was held at Calabar in December, but the restrictions on the number of people who could be gathered in one place at any one time saw the postponement of all 13 local meets that were scheduled for January.

“It is of great concern to the association and even more so for our senior athletes,” Gayle told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“The local programme is suffering from lack of competitions, and this doesn't help the situation [if the restart of the season is further delayed],” he added.

Gayle said the JAAA had obligations to their stakeholders which could be jeopardised.

“Our commitment to our stakeholders are in dire straights, and I am hopeful a way can be found to return our athletes to competitions. The JAAA has been working overtime to make this happen,” he said.

The JAAA president said the federation has been trying to work on a plan B in the case that the sport is not allowed to restart, but admitted the situation was out of their control, and they had no choice but to be hopeful and patient.