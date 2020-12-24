Not a swim meet

At a time when athletes are clamouring for a chance to compete, but being denied a chance to do so due to restrictions imposed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, swimming became the latest sport to have the plug pulled on an event, four days after a tennis tournament suffered the same fate.

An event, which has been labelled a “race training session” by president of the Aquatic Sports Association of Jamaica (ASAJ) Martin Lyn, which had been scheduled to take place at the National Aquatic Centre last Saturday, was halted by the Ministry of Health late Friday evening.

While Lyn insists that it was never supposed to be a swim meet, there were members within the swimming fraternity who held the view that it was in fact an actual swim meet.

Lyn, who spoke on Sports Nation Live on Nationwide Radio, on Saturday, sought to explain what caused the misunderstanding.

“During the course of being open and operating we have had zero incidents. We have had a couple blips that we have corrected because our very own stakeholders put our federation in jeopardy, because of not adhering to the protocols. But we corrected and we moved forward.

“We thought, now that we have turned the corner and we are operating training sessions and were doing very well, let us move towards a race training session. So far everything was going fine. We asked for and received approval from IPL (Independence Park Limited)…to operate a race training session.

“When I was in discussion with members of the Ministry of Health, they were under the misconception that we were going to be having a swim meet with spectators, with meet officials, with concession stands and everything, just like business as usual like in 2019. We then had to do damage control to say that's not what we are doing, but by that time everybody had it that we were going to have a big swim meet.

“The Ministry of Health sent a team to inspect the premises because they were under the misconception that we had changed and had done all sorts of things to promote a swim meet.”

Lyn said that his administration is taking the positives from the situation to help chart the course for 2021 despite the disappointment felt, especially by the athletes.

“It became a storm in a tea cup. The perception was we were ignoring and just continuing as business as usual and that is why (Friday) we heard from the Ministry of Health and they sent a one line saying the meet is to be cancelled.

“It is disappointing and I absolutely feel it for every one of the athletes that would have wanted to swim. It is very disappointing.

“From an administration point of view, it was very positive because it now brought to all of the ministries the attention to say that, 'hey, it was not what you thought it was going to be'.”

When quizzed about the collection of entry fees, Lyn said it was to ensure the safety of the athletes.

“The entry fees collected were for the safety of the athletes to cover the cost for an ambulance and the hiring of life guards.”

However, checks have revealed that the cost charged to the athletes and clubs to participate in the “race training session” may have been the reason why persons had dubbed it an actual swim meet.