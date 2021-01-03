OVERJOYED - 'It was indeed a great feeling!'

Jamaican striker Romario Williams came off the bench and scored a last-gasp winner in Al-Ittihad Alexandria's 2-1 win over El Geish in the Egyptian Premier League yesterday and he was delighted.

“It was indeed a great feeling. It's always a wonderful feeling to get on the score sheet and to know it's the first one for the club, and it also being the game winner to secure three points on the road, makes it that much better,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Williams, who replaced Khaled Kamar in the 75th minute, latched onto a through ball, rounded the onrushing goalkeeper and calmly slotted home in the 90th minute.

It was Al-Ittihad second win of the season from four games and they jumped to seventh in the 19-team table on seven points. El Geish remained at the bottom with one point from five games. El Gounah leads with 11 points from five games.

Williams, who signed for the club in early December from FC Miami of the United States, has been coming off the bench, but has laid down a marker as he continues to settle into his new surroundings.

“Things have been good. I've been slowly adjusting to the culture and also the style of play and trying to develop chemistry with my teammates,” he pointed out.

“I knew coming in it was going to be a process and it still is. But things are a lot better now than when I just got here. Getting on the score sheet helps tremendously as well and hopefully things are on the up going forward,” said Williams.

The 26-year-old Reggae Boyz frontman, who has two goals from 14 games for Jamaica at the senior level, became the second Jamaica after his good friend and Al-Ittihad teammate Damion Lowe to move to Egypt recently.

“The reception has been well for both me and Damion. Obviously there is a big language barrier which has been the biggest adjustment thus far, but the staff and players are happy to have us and have been extremely supportive and that's all we can ask for,” said Williams.