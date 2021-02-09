'Let's go forward,' says Danville Walker

AFTER a protracted and unsavoury dispute over the leadership of Jamaica Table Tennis Association came to an end last Saturday, the new Second Vice-President Danville Walker urged the members who were at the annual general meeting (AGM) at the National Arena to quickly forget all that had happened since 2019 and try to take the sport forward.

Walker was brought in at the 11th hour to become a part of the executive by new President Andrew Lue, and was elected to his post unopposed. Walker has held several prominent positions in corporate Jamaica and so understands, better than most, the need for a clean slate and a clear vision in order to restore the reputation of the sport and attract new sponsors.

He therefore urged members to let bygones be bygones and solve problems internally in the future.

“A big part of sports in Jamaica is corporate sponsorship, and they want value for their money. Nobody wants to be involved in any 'cass cass'. If we have a problem, we keep it inside and we discuss it. We thrash it out.”

He suggested that the mistakes made by the previous administration be left in the past as the new administration works to rebuild the reputation of the organisation.

“I've always felt transparency and efficiency will solve most problems. I would only encourage one thing – don't look in the rear-view mirror…let's go forward. Mistakes were made, whether intentionally or unintentionally, it doesn't matter. Let us move on and build this sport.”

Speaking after an elaborate presentation by Lue, Walker said that based on the new president's vision it was clear that there was a lot of work to be done, but the best approach was to take things one step at a time.

“We have a lot of work to do. The acquisition of equipment, the president has some big dreams, and I think that we just need to start small. Let's get a few things done and so that when we move on – I don't plan to be here forever – we leave it for someone else to run the next lap.”

Walker, who also enjoys playing table tennis, promised to leave a mark on the sport before he demits office.

“I look forward to the work, I look forward to the collegiality and making a difference in this sport.”

— Dwayne Richards