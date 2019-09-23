'Lions', Waterhouse share spoils

Last year's beaten finalists Waterhouse Football Club (FC) and Humble Lion FC maintained their unbeaten run in the 2019/20 season of the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL), after playing out a 0-0 stalemate at Effortville Community Centre in Clarendon yesterday.

Despite lacking goals, the encounter was by no means short on entertainment, though the heavy underfoot conditions impacted the game.

Both teams came out on the bubble and threw some weight in attack on either side of play but failed to make the most of their chances in the final third.

Waterhouse first bowed their head in disappointment as Mikhail Harrison, in goal for Humble Lion, did well to deny Stephen Williams' right-footed effort from an angle in the 12th minute.

Prior to that, Humble Lion had their fair share of possession but poor decision-making proved their undoing, after which they failed to really trouble Waterhouse's defence.

Waterhouse applied consistent pressure and camped out in Humble Lion's quarters on the resumption, forcing a scramble from the defenders to clear their lines on a number of occasions.

At the other end Humble Lion, with the introduction of former national youth representative Jason Wright, had earlier orchestrated some good build-ups in patches, but had nothing to show for it.

Their wastefulness in possession almost allowed Waterhouse to steal the three points in the 88th minute when substitute Tramaine Stewart won possession on the break and played a pass to Williams, who drove a right-footed effort along the ground, but custodian Harrison dove to his right and got the slightest of touches on the ball to steer it wide.

With the point Waterhouse slipped to second position on 10 points, two behind promoted outfit Molynes United, who regained pole position with a 2-1 win over Arnett Gardens.

Humble Lion remain in fourth position inching up to six points.

In other games, Dunbeholden FC blanked Vere United 2-0 through a brace from Deanandre Thomas; Tivoli Gardens finally got off the mark with a 2-0 victory over Cavalier, and at press time, Portmore United and Harbour View were 1-1 at Compound.

Andrew Price, head coach of Humble Lion, lauded his team's stellar defensive effort.

“I thought we defended well today — one of the things we wanted was to keep a clean sheet, especially at home, and I thought we kept our shape well defensively against a lot fitter Waterhouse team and we just want to go from strength to strength from here,” Price told the Jamaica Observer.

Waterhouse's Assistant Coach Damion Gordon also took heart from their performance.

“We are grateful for the point because this is a hard place to come and get all three points, but I think the players came out and stuck to the task to get this point — which I think is very deserving.”

Teams: Humble Lion — Mikhail Harrison, Kenneil Hyde, Kirk Duckworth, Linval Lewis, Andrew Vanzie (Hugh Howell 71st), Rohan Richard, Renae Lloyd, Girvan Brown (Jason Wright 58th), Lorenz Lewin (Javane Thompson 80th), Andre Clennon, Gregory Lewis

Subs not used: Dennis Taylor, Shamar Rhoden, Leonardo Jibbison, Ricardo Dennis

Booked: Clennon (19th), Brown (41st)

Waterhouse FC — Akeem Chambers, Keithy Simpson, Nicholy Finlayson, Denilson Simpson, Kymani Campbell, Shawn Lawes, Colorado Murray (Tramaine Stewart 75th), Stephen Williams, Denardo Simpson, Damion Binns, Andre Moulton (Kenroy Howell 62nd)

Subs not used: Diego Haughton, Ricardo Thomas, Mark Miller, Keammar Daley, Andre Fletcher

Booked: Simpson (17th), Finlayson (41st)

Referee: Okeito Nicholson

Assistant referees: Jasette Kerr, Rickton Archer

Fourth official: Kasa Plummer

Match commissary: Patrick Malcolm