'Maneater' poised to dodge 'Bullet' in Gold Cup feature

She's A Maneater, without a doubt the top-rated horse in training at present, should easily dispatch rivals in the 46th running of $2-million Gold Cup, which continues the Golden weekend of racing at Caymanas Park today.

The outstanding She's A Maneater is on top of her game right now, as she has so far won four races from five starts, including three-consecutive victories this season. She's A Maneater competes against Another Bullet, Saratoga Sight, Money Magnet and stable companion Hover Craft.

She's A Maneater opened the season with a three-length win in the Chairman's Trophy over seven-and-a-half furlongs (1,500m) on March 23. The “Wonder Woman” of local racing was then put in her place, finishing in fourth place behind Another Bullet in the Lady Geeta Trophy over six furlongs (1,200m) on April 20, but after that, She's A Maneater has been unstoppable, racking up three-straight wins.

She has accounted for Will In Charge in the Legal Light Trophy on May 18 and Another Bullet twice on July 6 in the None Such Sprint over six furlongs and July 20 in a Graded Stakes event over seven-and-a-half furlongs.

She's A Maneater is still very dangerous at all distances, and with little to no fear from this small field of five runners, it is going to take an extraordinary performance to deny her a fourth-consecutive win.

The Gold Cup, which is the premier handicap race on the local thoroughbred racing calendar, going a distance of seven furlongs (1,400m), is positioned as the sixth event on the 11-race card with a post time of 2:50 pm. First race is at 11:50 am.

The one likely to give She's A Maneater a challenge in this race is Another Bullet. Although trailing twice to She's A Maneater in his last two races, Another Bullet is, without doubt, a tough competitor with a never-say-die attitude, who will enjoy the distance at hand, but he should once again follow She's A Maneater home.

Another consistent runner who should play a prominent role in proceedings is Money Magnet. This horse last raced on July 6 over six furlongs, when she finished third behind She's A Maneater and Another Bullet, and so the potential is there. Money Magnet has prepared well from this encounter, and despite the obvious credentials of She's A Maneater and Another Bullet, has enough talent within her fame to cause problems for both.