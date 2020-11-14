'Olympic Invest' fast-tracks $40m for athletes preparation

Dubbed the “Olympic Invest”, the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) has made available $40 million to assist athletes in their preparation and qualification for the Tokyo Games set for next summer.

JOA President Christopher Samuda said they are honouring their commitment to the development of athletes in their quest for a spot to the greatest global sporting event.

With the postponement of the Tokyo Games as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the JOA has reaffirmed its support of Jamaica's Olympic hopefuls.

“The JOA is serious about empowering them to achieve their gold medals, but more importantly, the platinum pride of self-accomplishment which is an invaluable dividend of Olympic Invest,” said Samuda.

“Sports takes a lot of investment to achieve sustainable growth and the JOA is pursuing a game plan that is long term in its gains with short and medium milestones that continue to make our balance sheet in sport healthy and bankable,” said Samuda.

Meanwhile, JOA's chief executive officer and secretary general, Ryan Foster, made it absolutely clear that regardless of the postponement of the 2020 Games to 2021, his organisation is prepared for “all seasons, all times”.

“Our business spreadsheet and strategic plan for Tokyo drill down to the minute, and for every level, there is the athlete and the overall goal is Jamaica to the world,” he noted.

The postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games is now scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021. Despite the setbacks caused by the pandemic, the Government and the people of Japan promised the world a memorable spectacle and experience.

