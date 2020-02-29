'One love, Uncle Vincent!'

West Indies cricketer Fabian Allen says he remembers when as a starry-eyed boy his uncle Vincent Miller initiated the process which moulded him into the player he is today.

Allen, a middle-order batsman who bowls left-arm finger spin, has featured in 13 One-Day Internationals (ODI) and 11 Twenty20 (T20) matches for the regional side.

The 24-year-old Jamaican is also a standout fielder, and though he had rare opportunities during last year's 50-over World Cup in England and Wales, he was well received for his live-wire displays.

For a few seasons he has also commanded attention with his performances for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League.

Having recently recovered from injury, he was included in the West Indies ODI and T20 squads touring Sri Lanka.

“Growing up in Neif Mountain District in St Elizabeth, my uncle Vincent Miller saw my talent from I was nine years of age. He started to support me and to back me in everything I did,” Allen told the Jamaica Observer.

“I just want to thank my uncle for everything he has done for me during my career. 'One love, uncle',” he added.

The all-rounder said he could have been forced down a different path if not for his uncle's intervention.

“He's my biggest motivator and supporter. If it was not for him who can tell what I would be doing now? Every time I see my uncle it brings emotional feelings for me just to know what role he has played in my life,” Allen reflected.

“He never had to do what he did for me, but the grace of God gave him that kind heart and blessing. Words can't explain how much I appreciate and thank him. 'I love you, uncle,'” the former Vere Technical student passionately reiterated.

Looking back on on his rehabilitating on the sideline, Allen said it was a mental challenge as much as a physical one.

“It's not easy to have a knee injury, especially when you know you're a good fielder. It takes a lot of strength work to get to a stage so you're able to run around on the field. I have to thank God for giving me that strength back and I thank my family for being supportive,” said the St Elizabeth native.