'Plum Plum' Invitational to provide scouting opportunities

Jamaica's young female football players will have a significant opportunity to sharpen their skills and impress a number of overseas scouts through the Tarania “Plum Plum” Clarke Girl Power Invitational Football tournament, at Excelsior High School today.

The event, named in honour of the late Reggae Girl and former Excelsior High school and Waterhouse Football Club captain, who passed away late last year, is also expected to assist the respective players in their preseason preparations.

Host and reigning ISSA girls' champions Excelsior High school is set to do battle against last year's beaten finalist Denham Town, Holmwood, Greater Portmore, Meadowbrook and Garvey Maceo High.

Action is set to begin at 8:30 am.

Decorated female coach Xavier Gilbert, who heads the organising committee, explained how the idea of the event came about.

“The Physical Education Unit 2 CAPE Students were required to organise an external competition and they also had to do market research, and based on the analysis from data collected it was shown that a girls' football tournament was lacking. And then after the passing of former Captain Tarania Clarke, we decided it would be a good gesture to do the tournament and name it in her honour,” Gilbert told the Jamaica Observer.

According to Gilbert, the tournament will aid in increasing the players' self-discipline and awareness of the value of preparation.

The presence of the overseas scouts, he believes, will encourage players to put in extra time on fitness or work on specific weaknesses in their game with their respective groups.

“I think this tournament is just perfect, because it's not only a preseason tournament but it is also a platform on which the young ladies can showcase their talent and compete against quality opposition for scouts overseas to see them and hopefully offer some scholarships.

“So a lot of national talent will be on show — the best in the country at this age group — and each team is also allowed to have two guest players. So, that should also add some excitement to the day while also lifting the confidence of the girls to improve their performance,” he added.

Former Excelsior High school stalwarts Simone Forbes, Reggae Girl Deneisha Blackwood, and Peta-Gaye Soman will be recognised for their outstanding contribution to sport at the Mountain View Avenue-based institution.

Gilbert is optimistic about the potential of this tournament, which so far has the backing of Florida Kraze Krush — the club of former Reggae Girlz Head Coach Hue Menzies — JN Bank, and Wisynco Group through their Powerade and Wata brands.

