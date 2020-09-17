Practice match crucial to series preparations, says Coley
DERBY, England (CMC) — West Indies Women's Head Coach Andre Coley has hailed last weekend's practice match as key to the side's preparations for next week's five-match Twenty20 series against England.
The inter-squad match, one of two scheduled before the international series gets underway, saw Stafanie Taylor's XI defeat Deandra Dottin's XI by eight runs.
“We've been here for two weeks doing a combination of various skills sessions in the nets, strength and conditioning and game planning but [this] was our first time to get as close to a game scenario with this practice match,” Coley said.
“We split the teams as evenly as possible and some very promising performances came out of that. Both teams were able to bat the full 20-over innings… players spent time at the crease building partnerships.
“So that was good to see and we are happy with how things went. Now it's just about fine-tuning and building momentum leading into the series next week.”
West Indies Captain Taylor found form ahead of the series with 71 off 52 deliveries including nine fours as her side posted 131 for six off 20 overs.
Aaliyah Alleyne captured three for 35 while fellow seamer Shakera Selman supported with two for 15.
In reply, Dottin also fine-tuned for her upcoming international assignment with a breezy 41 off 43 balls but lacked support and her side came up short of the target.
Off-spinner Sheneta Grimmond (2-16) and fast bowler Shamilia Connell (2-23) finished with two wickets apiece.
The second practice match was scheduled to be played yesterday.
West Indies take on England in the first T20 International next Monday at the Incora County Ground.
The series is being played under strict health protocols and behind closed doors because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
