'Share the blame'

Head coach of the National Under-23 team Donovan Duckie said he is not solely to be blamed for his team's failure at the first hurdle in the Olympic Qualifiers, as the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) failed to provide a fitness trainer, which severely hampered his team's chances.

Jamaica crashed out after drawing both games 1-1 against Dominica and St Kitts and Nevis at home and finished second in the three-team group won by St Kitts and Nevis.

“I have been accused of being an antagonist, a person that lacks diplomacy. So for months, I have been saying on many interviews everything is OK with the U-23 programme,” said Duckie.

“In my last interview, I said I took full responsibility for the failure of the team to progress. But to tell the truth, this is not so. The responsibility has to be shared,” he added.

“This is the worst physically prepared team I have ever seen in my entire life for over the 22 years that I have coached. This is the worst conditioned team that I have ever seen. We cannot play competitively for more than 60 minutes in any game, hence these are the results and they are not desirable,” said Duckie.

Following the team's failure to advance from the Caribbean round, Duckie came under fire with the public asking for him to be sacked or that he resign.

“When I took the job there was certain conditionalities that were expected. One was for the JFF to provide a physical trainer [and] for over eight months a physical trainer has only come to our training session for three days,” he noted.

JFF president Michael Ricketts was quoted as saying that Duckie's position will be reviewed at the end of the Pan Am Games in Peru as his contract expires at the end of the tournament.

“To say I'm disappointed with the result is certainly an understatement because I really think that we have real quality players and for us to draw with Dominica and again draw with St Kitts and Nevis — it is indeed extremely disappointing,” Ricketts told journalists at a press conference on July 22.

“We have actually started our introspection. So as soon as they are back, the technical staff will be meeting with us, and we will certainly have a fulsome discussion and a report ought to be tailored,” Ricketts explained.

Jamaica's Under-23 unit is currently in Peru,losing their first game 1-3 to Honduras after leading courtesy of a Deshane Beckford strike in the 46th minute. But Honduras hit back with three goals in nine minutes as Darixon Vuelto netted in the 71st and 80th minutes, while Brazilian-born Douglas scored in the 77th minute.

Jamaica will play Uruguay tomorrow then Peru three days later.

“We are nowhere near the level of preparation that is required to play at an international level. Both myself and coach Merron Gordon could not have prepared this team with the condition that is required. It has to be a specialist coach that is a physical trainer that can prepare a team like this to function at a high level with all the different conditions that are required for the player to have,” Duckie reiterated.

“So we have had a trainer for the tournament in Jamaica, we have had trainers for the tournament in Peru. We have had the assistance of the national women's senior fitness coach. So for two consecutive tournaments there are trainers, but for eight months of preparation there was none,” he said.

“Since we have been here in South America, the national women's physical coach has been using his equipment to monitor us and now we are training and playing with GPS system. He has done multiple recovery sessions with us a few physical evaluations have been done and we are failing by over 50 per cent where we should be. We are really off target. We are nowhere where we should be and this is the team we have in high level of competitiveness,” he stressed.

“With experienced players in any national team, the physical preparation of the players has to be equally important as the tactical preparation. Information obtained yesterday by the GPS tracking system has shown that the team not covering enough ground. The first-half data is almost opposite to that of the second half,” revealed Duckie.

“So, to the public, the expectations are very high, but the truth is our expectations were founded on emotions and not on merit,” said Duckie.