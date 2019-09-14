'Stranger' most definitely a 'Danger' in Governor General's Stakes

Since making his debut on local soil on October 20 of last year, Stranger Danger has been unstoppable, racking up seven wins from as many starts going through the classes — without any fuss. Today the far-striding American-bred runner faces his sternest test, as he is pitted against the country's top stayer Bigdaddykool in the Governor General's Stakes feature at Caymanas Park.

Stranger Danger has raced from 5 1/2 furlongs (1,100m) to one mile (1,600m) and is now testing the distance of 10 furlongs (2,000m) for this time, and while he has shown his undoubted class every time he has faced the starter, this might not be another walk in the park for him as Bigdaddykool is no pushover, especially over this distance.

Stranger Danger has also been improving with each run and it is going to be interesting when the starter lets them go to see how he goes about his business running two turns, as he appears to be the lone speed in the race. Stranger Danger receives 2kgs from Bigdaddykool here and this could be the deciding factor in the eventual outcome of this race.

The Governor General's Stakes is positioned as the sixth event on the 11-race card with a post time of 2:20 pm. First race is at 11:30 am.

Bigdaddykool enjoys two turns to the maximum and although facing the talented Stranger Danger, he can overcome that obstacle with a powerful effort. The fact that trainer Anthony Nunes has called upon big race jockey Shane Ellis to ride with 57.0kgs (126 lb), rather than choosing an apprentice to take off weight, is a clear and pronounced signal that the connections of Bigdaddykool have a lot of confidence and are coming to win.

The field is completed by Houdini's Magic, Bruce Wayne, Dontae and Fayrouz — all of whom are in here to make up numbers.

ONES TO WATCH

Race 1) Task Force/Another Prosecutor/KD Rocket

Race 2) Fort Knox/Thundereble/Peeping Tom

Race 3) Cash Is King/Another Commander/Another Affair

Race 4) Super Mal/Laguna Point/Tough Cookie

Race 5) Lucky Nine/Reign Over All/Man In Blue

Race 6) Stranger Danger/Bigdaddykool/Dontae

Race 7) San Siro/Coco Chanel/Morning Star

Race 8) Atlantic Blue/KJ Express/Anaso

Race 9) Jamaican Storm/Obsession/Whatever

Race 10) Sentient/She's An Introvert/Princess Ava

Race 11) Toona Ciliata/Summer Sun/Uncle Vinnie