'Stranger' most definitely a 'Danger' in Governor General's Stakes
Since making his debut on local soil on October 20 of last year, Stranger Danger has been unstoppable, racking up seven wins from as many starts going through the classes — without any fuss. Today the far-striding American-bred runner faces his sternest test, as he is pitted against the country's top stayer Bigdaddykool in the Governor General's Stakes feature at Caymanas Park.
Stranger Danger has raced from 5 1/2 furlongs (1,100m) to one mile (1,600m) and is now testing the distance of 10 furlongs (2,000m) for this time, and while he has shown his undoubted class every time he has faced the starter, this might not be another walk in the park for him as Bigdaddykool is no pushover, especially over this distance.
Stranger Danger has also been improving with each run and it is going to be interesting when the starter lets them go to see how he goes about his business running two turns, as he appears to be the lone speed in the race. Stranger Danger receives 2kgs from Bigdaddykool here and this could be the deciding factor in the eventual outcome of this race.
The Governor General's Stakes is positioned as the sixth event on the 11-race card with a post time of 2:20 pm. First race is at 11:30 am.
Bigdaddykool enjoys two turns to the maximum and although facing the talented Stranger Danger, he can overcome that obstacle with a powerful effort. The fact that trainer Anthony Nunes has called upon big race jockey Shane Ellis to ride with 57.0kgs (126 lb), rather than choosing an apprentice to take off weight, is a clear and pronounced signal that the connections of Bigdaddykool have a lot of confidence and are coming to win.
The field is completed by Houdini's Magic, Bruce Wayne, Dontae and Fayrouz — all of whom are in here to make up numbers.
ONES TO WATCH
Race 1) Task Force/Another Prosecutor/KD Rocket
Race 2) Fort Knox/Thundereble/Peeping Tom
Race 3) Cash Is King/Another Commander/Another Affair
Race 4) Super Mal/Laguna Point/Tough Cookie
Race 5) Lucky Nine/Reign Over All/Man In Blue
Race 6) Stranger Danger/Bigdaddykool/Dontae
Race 7) San Siro/Coco Chanel/Morning Star
Race 8) Atlantic Blue/KJ Express/Anaso
Race 9) Jamaican Storm/Obsession/Whatever
Race 10) Sentient/She's An Introvert/Princess Ava
Race 11) Toona Ciliata/Summer Sun/Uncle Vinnie
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy