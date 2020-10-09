'Tappa' looks to boost Boyz ahead of Gold Cup, World Cup qualifiers

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Reggae Boyz Head Coach Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore says he and the technical staff are still looking to add depth to the team that will be contesting, the Concacaf Gold Cup and World Cup final round of qualifiers next year.

Whitmore said he was looking to strengthen the defence and central midfield areas Jamaica look to contest both competitions that will held close to each other in the summer.

He was upbeat about the team's chances going forward and described the Concacaf Gold Cup as “a good platform for us as we can use it to help prepare for the World Cup qualifying”.

”We could use maybe 95 to 100 per cent of the players from the Gold Cup for the World Cup qualifying,” said the former Jamaica captain.

Last week the Boyz, who have advanced to at least the semi-finals of the last three Gold Cup tournaments, were drawn in Group C of the Concacaf Gold Cup first round along with Costa Rica, Suriname and a team yet to qualify.

“There are some areas where we are looking to add depth,” Whitmore told the Jamaica Observer yesterday. “In central defence, right back and left back as well as central mid field,” he added.

Whitmore said the technical staff had been looking at some players in the United Kingdom and said they have had talks with Preston North End's midfielder Daniel Johnson, who had missed a call up last year.

The Kingston-born Johnson, who has played for Preston North End in the English Championship, was invited to join the team for the Concacaf Nations League last September.

Asked whether adding new players to the squad at this time was the best thing, Whitmore said he was doing what he thinks is the best thing for the team and the country.

He was less enthusiastic, however, when asked if the start of the Premier League, set for mid November, would be in time for the local-based players to put themselves in positions to make claims for spots on the team.

“I don't want to say it is too late, but the good thing is for the Premier League to start and we will see how it goes from there,” said Whitmore.

— Paul Reid