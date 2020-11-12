Guessing game

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Head Coach Theodore Whitmore is dumbfounded. He literally doesn't know what to say as regards fielding a balanced team for Saturday's opening game against Saudi Arabia here.

The former Reggae Boy standout faces a predicament with player availability for the first of two friendly international games at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium at 7:30 pm (11:30 am Jamaica time).

At the heart of his predicament is the delayed arrival of some of his players and the strict quarantine regulations enforced by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in its fight to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Up to late last night a total of five players were yet to arrive, technically ruling them out of Saturday's game, because they will have to undergo a period of quarantine, plus PCR testing and return of negative results for them to join the rest of the delegation.

In fact, those already landed in the Kingdom have yet to undergo their PCR tests. Health ministry authorities visited the team's base yesterday and were seen preparing a room for same. They are expected to have it done this morning, with the assurance of issuing results within 10 hours.

Whitmore and his technical staff are keeping their fingers crossed that the tests will be executed early enough in order for them to have a decent training session on the football pitch in late afternoon.

If the test results are not issued in time to meet a 7:30 pm training schedule, then Whitmore's team will enter Saturday's game with just a solitary half-session of physical training, even as their rivals can be seen on local television busy going through their routines.

Yesterday, for the first time since the group got into Riyadh, players were taken through a gym session by physical trainers Lamar Morgan and Jason Henry.

For some it was like a get-out-of-jail scenario, as they have been confined to their rooms with hotel staff delivering meals to them.

When contacted by the Jamaica Observer last evening, Whitmore was at a loss for words.

“I don't know what to tell you,” he said. “I am here trying all kinds of combinations to field a team, but one of my centre helves [Michael Hector] is not here yet. My right back [Oneil Fisher] is not here, and the other one [Alvas Powell] pulled out.”

Whitmore and his technical staff then headed for a meeting in an effort to try to solve that problem.

Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey and Tyreke Magee arrived late last night to take the total number to 19, with five players expected in today.

It is uncertain whether Bailey and Magee will have enough time to quarantine and test before joining the group ahead of the first game.

Players who have already landed are Amal Knight, Dwayne Miller, Lamar Walker, Ricardo Morris, Damion Lowe, Gregory Leigh, Kevon Lambert, Jahshaun Anglin, Kaheem Parris, Kemal Malcolm, Daniel Johnson, Ravel Morrison, Chavany Willis, Junior Flemmings, Kemar Lawrence, Norman Campbell, Shamar Nicholson, Tyreke Magee and Leon Bailey.

Those expected in today are Jeadine White, Javon East, Bobby Reid, Oneil Fisher and Michael Hector.

