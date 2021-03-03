'Teddy' Johnson delighted with Moore's Sheffield Wednesday appointment

The news on Monday that former Reggae Boy Darren Moore is being appointed manager at Sheffield Wednesday Football Club (SWFC) has brought joy to many Jamaicans, but none more so than former Owls player Jermaine “Teddy” Johnson.

Both former Jamaican internationals represented the country at the same time and having gotten to know him, Johnson is sure that Moore will be a great success at Wednesday.

“This makes me really happy because I know the type of person he is and I know the club and players are gonna like him. He is very humble and a passionate person about what he's doing. I wish him and the club the very best,” said Johnson.

Many former black players in the British game have gone on to become pundits, but few have been given a chance to manage clubs. The Tivoli Gardens player believes that it is a breakthrough moment for black coaches in England.

“That's a very good look, plus he's a black coach getting the chance to coach one of the biggest-name clubs in the country.

“This club is one of the first clubs in the world and the fan base is a massive one. It's like a family when you talk about SWFC. This is a real breakthrough in British football,” said the speedy Jamaican.

Johnson, who is now 40 years old and reaching the end of his playing career, also has his eyes on a managerial career in a country he played football for more than a decade.

“I don't have any coaching badges yet, but with the number of caps I have for the national team, I automatically pass one already. So, I just need to sort out the next one. I want to do it here in Jamaica and then apply for jobs over there [England].”

Johnson continued to pledge his undying love for Sheffield Wednesday, where he spent seven memorable years from 2007 to 2014.

“SWFC is my favourite club because that's where I find back the love for football, and the love they showed me from day one made me feel welcomed to do my best,” he noted.

Johnson spent a total of 13 years playing football England, beginning at Bolton Wanderers then Oldham Athletic, then Bradford City, before his longest club stay at the Hillsborough Stadium.

He famously scored the match winner against Birmingham City in the EFL Championship in a 3-2 Sheffield Wednesday win, on the opening day of the 2012-2013 season.