MOUNT PLEASANT FC VS TIVOLI GARDENS FC — 'Tegat' desperate to give fans something to cheer about

DRAX HALL SPORTS COMPLEX — 4:00 PM

DRAX HALL, St Ann — Mount Pleasant Football Academy (FA) and former champions Tivoli Gardens will both be desperate for a win when they meet at Drax Hall in the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) first-round action today starting at 4:00 pm.

Mount Pleasant FA earned their first point in a draw away to Humble Lion last weekend and are in ninth place on one point, while Tivoli Gardens are one of three teams that have lost both games played so far.

Tivoli Gardens have never beaten Mount Pleasant in the RSPL, as the St Ann-based team won two and drew the other game last year on their way to the semi-finals.

While he is not satisfied with position of the team, Paul “Tegat” Davis, who will make his first home appearance as the team's head coach, says “its important for the team to win this game for the fans”.

“We need to win this game for the fans who have been there for us all along and we have not given them much to cheer for yet.”

Tivoli Gardens' lowly position — conceding five goals and yet to score — will not lull them into any false sense of security, Davis noted. “We will be preparing for them just like we would prepare for any other team, they need to win as well and so they will be coming full force and we have to be ready for that.”

Winning at home will be crucial, Davis added. “We must defend our home ground, this is our place and winning here will be crucial in the long run.”

Davis will look to the likes of Kemar Beckford, Kevaughn Isaacs and Jamiel Hardware if they are to continue their good run against Tivoli Gardens, who have lost their last five games in the RSPL, as they ended last season with a three-game losing skid.

— Paul Reid