'They're very excited for me!'

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Life as Gregory Leigh knows it has changed drastically over the past four years.

Not only did he belatedly connect with his Jamaican roots during that period, but he's now less than two days shy of donning the Jamaican colours for the first time as a senior Reggae Boy, and the player, his UK-based family, as well as those on the rock, are overwhelmed with pride.

“I think they are very proud, they are very excited for me; even on a personal note, the last five months have been a very up and down situation for myself, so to have the opportunity to come here and potentially play is a big deal to them,” Leigh told the Jamaica Observer on Wednesday here.

He added: “And my family back in Jamaica, it is a big deal for them also, to be representing them, and I know that it is a big thing on my mind to do them proud and to do well, so I am proud and just excited.”

Born in Manchester City some 26 years ago, Leigh's Jamaican heritage runs through his paternal grandparents, who now have roots in the Barbican area in Kingston.

As a child, Leigh never had the opportunity to meet his Jamaican family. In fact, it wasn't until around four years ago that he connected with that side of his family, and from then on life has not been the same.

“My connection in getting to know my family from Jamaica was quite late, it only happened in like the last three or four years, really, and I had the opportunity to go out and meet my family and that was a big thing, because as a kid I wasn't given that opportunity,” explained the left back who plays for Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

“So, to have that was great, and one thing for me was that my family was so welcoming, and we had a real bond straight away, especially with my cousin. I went out [visited Jamaica] twice and the second time I came back I had the conversation with my family about it [representing the Jamaican team] and that was when it crossed my mind as I didn't know if Jamaica was aware of me or that kind of thing.”

Having decided to explore that option, Leigh and Reggae Boyz Team Manager Roy Simpson spoke sometime towards the back-end of last year, but the novel coronavirus pandemic intervened and stymied any progress and triggered anxious moments in the now-expectant defender.

He made known his interest and confirmed his eligibility to represent Jamaica, and once Simpson shared his interest, the process towards sorting out his passport began.

And though everything was at a standstill, Leigh researched past team performances and squads to have a better idea of what he was getting himself into.

Well built, the Manchester City Academy graduate, who has played for Crewe Alexandra, Bradford City, Bury and Dutch club NAC Breda, sees his strengths in defending, challenging aerially, being acutely aware of his positioning on the field, as well as being decent and improving while in possession of the ball.

Now he wants to cement a place in the team and help the group achieve things on the football pitch, especially at the major tournaments.

“I think the competition is a big part of everyone's vision really, especially mine, and I'm obviously new to the squad, so to solidify my space in the squad is a big thing for me, and obviously this is a different stage than what I'm used to.

“I love the challenge and I want the challenge, so I think that is a big thing for me, too. Show what I can do on that different stage. That is my first objective and then achieving things with the team and go to competitions and do well,” Leigh said.

Since meeting up with his new teammates here in Saudi Arabia on Monday, Leigh has experienced nothing but the good Jamaican vibes.

“It's been good, it's been cool, but obviously, we are in a situation where we haven't met everybody so far as yet. But everybody has been welcoming and helpful, if we needed anything,” he concluded.