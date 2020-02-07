The saying “work until your idol becomes your rival” will become true for Jamaican prodigy Briana Williams who comes face to face with idol American great Allyson Felix in the 60m at the Millrose Games in New York, tomorow.

The 17-year-old Williams was just two years old when Felix won her first senior medal copping silver in the 200m at the 2004 Olympic Games as a then precarious 19-year-old.

In 2018, when a 16-year-old Williams stunned the world by capturing the 100m and 200m gold at the World Under-20 Championship in Finland, Felix was giving birth to her daughter.

Now both athletes will meet in a generational face-off when they meet for the first time in the 60m at the Millrose Games, and young Williams, who recently turned professional, is excited at the prospects.

“I've been looking up to Allyson ever since I started track. This is pretty awesome that I get to race against her,” said Williams.

“She has accomplished so much, especially at a young age. I'm excited about the line-up,” she added.

Williams had a personal and seasonal best of 7.25 seconds while finishing second at the Clemson Indoor Meet on January 11.

She followed that up with a relatively easy 7.15 clocking, but this time outdoors at the Queen's/Jackson Meet at the National Stadium in Kingston.

The 34-year-old Felix, who is twice Williams's age, is one of the most decorated athletes of all time. The American has six Olympic gold medals and 13 World Championships gold.

The versatile Felix, who can run from 60m to 400m, has a personal best of 7.10 over 60m and will no doubt make her presence felt.

Williams will enter the race with the slowest time, a personal best, of all the eight runners. Last year's third-place finisher Javianne Oliver of the United States, who has a personal best of 7.02 and has done 7.16 this season, is in very good nick.

Also in the race will be Germany's Tatjana Pinto with a best of 7.06; Americans Morolake Akinosun (7.08), Taehna Daniels (7.11) and Hannah Cunliffe (7.07).

Ato Boldon, the man who has brilliantly guided the career of Williams from a tender age, believes she will hold her own against the more experienced runners.

“Training has been exceptional, so I expect another PR [personal best],” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“She's run against the last two Olympic 100m champions on multiple occasions, so she won't be overwhelmed by the spotlight,” he explained.