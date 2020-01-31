'Un-Pleasant' end to Tivoli's nine-match unbeaten streak

TIVOLI Gardens FC saw their unbeaten streak snapped at nine games after suffering a 0-2 defeat to Mount Pleasant FA in lively Red Stripe Premier League contest at Edward Seaga Sports Complex yesterday.

Cardel Benbow, who struck in the 34th minute, and Ronaldo Rodney, with a goal in the sixth minute of time added, got the goals for the St Ann-based team.

Mount Pleasant are second with 44 points from 25 matches, while Tivoli are provisionally in seventh place with 33 points.

In sunny afternoon conditions on a hard, coarse playing surface, spectators from both sides witnessed a hotly contested encounter for the early part of the first half.

Just past the half-hour mark, the visitors wrested the advantage from a goalmouth melee. Benbow applied the finish from close range after the Tivoli Gardens defence failed to clear a ball bouncing around in the penalty box.

Mount Pleasant were the more proactive for the remainder of the half, orchestrating a number of probing attacks against the back-pedalling hosts, but no further goal came before the half-time break.

Kesslan Hall, the Mount Pleasant attacker, missed a chance to lift his team two goals early in the second half when he kicked just wide in a one-on-one situation with Tivoli Gardens' goalkeeper Davian Watkins.

Whereas Mount Pleasant held the ascendancy in the first half, Tivoli Gardens, desperately hunting the equaliser, dominated most of the second period.

The home team pinned back Mount Pleasant in their own half, but were kept at bay by a solid display of all hands on deck defending.

Tivoli Gardens' defender Ranike Anderson went agonisingly close to getting the leveller when his effort hit the crossbar in the dying embers.

And on the cusp of the final whistle, Rodney put the game to bed when he scored from a counter-attack after Tivoli were caught short at the back.

Teams

Tivoli Gardens— Davian Watkins, Kemar Flemmings, Ranike Anderson, Jabeur Johnson, Shavar Campbell, Tkevin Garnett, Trayvone Reid (Newton Sterling 78th), Davion Garrison, Horatio Morgan (Clinton Ashley 61st), Devroy Grey, Jermaine Johnson (Junior McGregor 60th).

Subs not used: Nicholas Clarke, Jamie Robinson, Malik Goldson, Anthony Nelson.

Booked: Jabeur Johnson (30th), Garrison (51st), Ashley (88th), Sterling (90th)

Mount Pleasant— Kadeem Davis, Liston James, Ladale Richie (Kevin Graham 48th), Ricardo Campbell, Suelae McCalla, Leonard Rankine (Alwayne Harvey 46th), Ronaldo Rodney, Jermy Nelson, Kemar Beckford, Cardel Benbow, Kesslon Hall (Latroy Laing 80th)

Subs not used: Joseph Vargas, Daniel Green, Jourdain Fletcher, Francois Swaby

Booked: Hall (42nd), James (55th), Rodney (83rd)

Referee: Daneon Parchment

Assistant referees: Kioney Denton, Joshua Jackson

Fourth official: Doyen Tummings

Match commissary: Horace Lewis

Yesterday's results

Tivoli Gardens 0, Mount Pleasant 2

Dunbeholden 1, Portmore 4

Molynes 1, Vere 1

UWI 1, Arnett Gardens 3

— Sanjay Myers