'Wagga' Hunt Classic continues to serve football, education

The annual David “Wagga” Hunt Football Classic will be staged tomorrow at Barbican Football Field, staying true to its theme of football and education.

In an intoxicating mix of the love for the game and sense of charity, six teams — Harbour View FC, Molynes United FC, Kingston College (KC), Calabar Pelicans FC, and St George's Masters — will engage in friendly competition in tribute to Hunt, a true football man who passed away suddenly in 2007.

The education component of the commemorative event comes in the form of a scholarship programme which was introduced in 2009 in keeping with Hunt's belief that sport and education should go hand in hand.

Since its inception, the programme has graduated nine young men from Calabar High and Kingston College, seven of whom are currently enrolled in colleges and universities locally and overseas.

The incoming cohort of four will continue in the programme at a cost of $1.9 million for the 2019-2020 school year.

Awardees are selected on completion of Grade Seven based on financial need, academic performance, general conduct and participation in sports and/or other extracurricular activities.

Scholarships cover the students from grade eight through to grade 13 at $100,000 per year, for a total cost of $600,000 per student for the life of the scholarship. The funds cover tuition, books, lunch and other related expenses.

Scholarship awardees gave ringing testimonials to the life-changing benefits of the educational assistance.

“The experience has opened my eyes to a whole new world. Life has opportunities and if you're not prepared for them, they will miss you,” said Miguel Morrison, Boys' Champs record breaker while at Kingston College.

Taj Williamson, graduate of Calabar, said the David “Wagga” Hunt scholarship initiative “has changed my life for the better and molded me into a rational, dutiful and well-rounded young man”.

Hunt, who attended KC, took up a coaching stint at Calabar and after only two years brought them to success by winning the Manning Cup title in 2005, ending a 28-year drought. Riding high, Calabar went on to win the Olivier Shield that year.