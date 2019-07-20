'Wagga' Hunt Football Classic to feature Harbour View vs Molynes United

The 11th annual David “Wagga” Hunt Football Classic will take place on Saturday, August 10, with three exciting matchups that should have the Barbican Football Field abuzz with excitement.

At 2:00 pm, two of the titans of local football Harbour View FC and newly minted Premier League Club Molynes United FC will take the field in what is widely expected to be a thriller.

The feature match between reigning Manning Cup Champion Kingston College (KC) and Calabar High will take place at 5:00 pm. KC came out on top in last year's milestone 10th anniversary event.

In both instances, fans will get the chance to see what could be considered early season previews in both the Manning Cup and the Red Stripe Premier League.

Between the two key match-ups, the Masters' match between Pelicans FC and St Georges Masters will take centre stage at 3:30 pm.

The football classic is named after the late David “Wagga” Hunt of Kingston College, fame and former football coach who is credited for reviving the sport at Calabar High School, coaching them in 2005 to their first Manning Cup title in 28 years and which also saw them copping the coveted Olivier Shield title.

The show of support by the teams is a testament to the unifying force of Hunt, and the generosity of spirit and community which he embodied. Hunt's mantra for the KC/Calabar rivalry was “we can be rivals not enemies”.

His dedication to working with youth is the driving force in the preservation of his legacy since his untimely passing in 2007.

The football festival is part of a trifecta of activities, which anchor the David “Wagga” Hunt Foundation's annual calendar of events. The prestigious Red Carpet Fundraising Ball held in Washington DC and the Annual Scholarship Awards ceremony staged in Jamaica, round out the calendar.

Spearheading the effort is brother of David, Christopher Hunt, who is based in Washington and who heads the Diaspora team behind the Red Carpet Ball. The Jamaica organising team is led by co-chair Arnold “Dullo” McDonald. The football classic and the Scholarship Awards Ceremony fall under their guidance.

“It has truly been an honour to work with David's family and other dedicated friends on this venture which has afforded us the opportunity to serve needy Jamaican students in this way, while honouring the name of a true stalwart who has mentored so many youths along the way and left an indelible mark and legacy worthy of emulation and recognition,” said McDonald.

Established in 2009, the scholarship foundation grants awards to two grade eight students of each school in the amount of annual scholarships valued at $100,000. Disbursements run through grade 13, for a total of $600,000 and cover books, lunch and other related expenses.

Selection is based on financial need, academic performance, participation in sport or extra-curricular activity, attendance, deportment and discipline. These criteria must be maintained throughout the life of the scholarship.

To date, 25 scholarships have been awarded and over $10 million disbursed.

Through the years, corporate sponsorship support has come from Victoria Mutual, Supreme Ventures Limited, Proven Wealth Management, Grace Foods USA, and the Gibson McCook Relays Committee.