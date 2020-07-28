'We are satisfied'

JAMAICA will kick off their next round of Fifa World Cup qualifiers next June as Concacaf announced the new changes, comprising three rounds, that will provide all participating member associations the chance to compete for the three and a half regional World Cup spots.

Reggae Boyz Team Manager Roy Simpson noted that the changes mean it will be more games to play but that Jamaica will be ready.

“More games in a condensed Fifa schedule, however, we are ready to play,” he told the Jamaica Observer yesterday, moments after the revised format was released by the regional governing body.

But with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hampering sports worldwide, Simpson said Jamaica's scouting staff will have to step up their preparation with camps and possible international friendlies.

“Friendlies would be great, however, with the condensation of the Fifa calendar it is going to be challenging as all countries will be affected,” said Simpson.

“Our local players have been inactive since March and a key area when we were planning is to impact their preseason preparations with our camps,” he explained.

The first round will be played between the 30 teams Concacaf Member Associations ranked 6th to 35th, based on the Fifa rankings as of July 16, 2020.

The 30 men's national teams will be drawn into six groups of five in a seeded draw. The six highest-ranked teams of El Salvador, Canada, Curacao, Panama, Haiti, and Trinidad and Tobago will be pre-seeded into groups A to F, respectively.

Each team will play every other team in their group once, playing a total of four matches – two home and two away. These games will be played in the Fifa match windows of October 2020 and November 2020.

Meanwhile, Michael Ricketts, president of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), lauded his coaching and technical staff for keeping Jamaica in the top five of the Concacaf ranking.

“They would have done a lot of work to ensure that we maintained our position in Concacaf and we would have certainly qualified, whether it was the old format or the new format,” said Ricketts.

At the end of the first round the six group winners will progress to the second round. The second round (six teams) will be played between the group winners from the first round, with the matchups pre-determined as follows: Group A winner vs Group F winner; Group B winner vs Group E winner; and Group C winner vs Group D winner.

The teams will play home and away in a direct elimination format in the Fifa match window of March 2021. The three winners will progress to the final round where they will join the top five-ranked teams, making it a group of eight.

The final round (eight teams) of the Concacaf Qualifiers for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 will see the three winners from the second round join the Concacaf Member Associations ranked 1-5 based on the Fifa rankings as of July 16, 2020.

The national teams ranked 1-5 had already gained enough Fifa ranking points to guarantee their place in the final round prior to the development of a new format.

Jamaica, ranked fifth in Concacaf, will enter the competition at this stage. Mexico are ranked number one ahead of the United States of America and Costa Rica, with Honduras sitting at fourth.

The final round will begin in the double Fifa match window in June 2021 and continue in the Fifa match windows of September, October, November 2021 and January and March 2022.

The eight teams will play each other home and away, with each team playing 14 matches.

“We are comfortable with the new format. It gives us some more time to engage corporate Jamaica and all the other relevant stakeholders, and of course it gives the coach some more time to put plans in place. But all in all, we are satisfied,” Ricketts reiterated.

At the end of the final round the top three finishing teams will qualify directly for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022. The fourth-place team will qualify for the Fifa Intercontinental Play-off, scheduled for June 2022.