West Indies cricket interim head coach Floyd Reifer says getting bigger scores out of the batsmen will be key if they are to level the two-match series against India in the second Test at Sabina Park, starting Friday.

“We got to bat properly. We need to see off that new ball, we need to build partnerships down the road, [and] we need to go on to score hundreds,” Reifer told journalists shortly after both teams arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport on a chartered flight yesterday.

“At one stage, you know, we had a good start. And to bowl out India for under 300 [in the first innings], it's a great effort from the bowling unit. India has a very good batting side and to bowl them out under 300 was a brilliant effort. We let down ourselves in the batting, especially in the first innings.

“Obviously, we had some conversations before with the guys [batsmen]. We're going to have more meetings, look back on some footage and see how we go forward from there. We got to look at the areas where we can continue to improve. There are improvements in the team, although the results might not show it, but we gotta keep working hard,” he continued.

The regional side, led by Jason Holder, trail 0-1 in the series after losing the first Test in Antigua by a whopping 318 runs. The West Indies batting proved the biggest weakness. They were dismissed for 222 in their first innings and 100 in their second. The Virat Kohli-captained India side, which batted first, registered scores of 297 and 343-7 declared.

Stylish batsman Ajinkya Rahane made 81 and 102 for the Indians. The towering Ishant Sharma took five wickets in the first innings and eight in the match, while his fast-bowling teammate Jasprit Bumrah claimed five in the second.

For the hosts, pacer Kemar Roach captured four first-innings wickets, while spinner Roston Chase finished with four in the second innings. Chase top-scored with 48 in their first innings.

Reifer said a lot of the challenge is down to lack of concentration.

“Oh yes, it probably is mental. The preparation was very good leading up to the tournament. Even from the T20s all the way up the preparation was great, so it's just a matter of the batters applying themselves, fight a little harder, dig a little deeper and work what the situation of the game,” the former West Indies captained explained.

“When the tough spells come from the opposition we got to bat out the tough spells whenever they come upon us. It's just understanding the situation… communicating at the crease and helping each other at the crease, especially when bowlers get into good spells.

“Look at how the Indian batsmen played — Roach bowled brilliant spells all throughout the game. We just need to stay a little tighter, especially when we get the good spells, and rotate the strike and try to build more partnerships and grow from there,” said the Barbadian.

He said he is hoping for a very compact, grass-top pitch at Sabina Park

“Obviously, we want to go down to Sabina Park and see how the pitch is. You want the pitch to be, you know, green, and that's not green, green, but you know, even grass cover and hard underneath, that's the type of pitch that we asked for,” said the West Indies coach.

For the West Indies, all-rounder Keemo Paul has recovered from an ankle injury that ruled him out of the first Test. He replaces fast bowler Miguel Cummins, who was ineffective in the opening match. Wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich continues to be out with his ankle injury and has returned to Barbados for rehabilitation. Jahmar Hamilton remains with the squad as Dowrich's replacement.

West Indies were swept 0-3 in the Twenty20 series before losing 0-2 in the three-match One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Rain ruined the other ODI match.