'We're going to the World Cup!'

Despite having played only two matches for the Reggae Boyz, former Manchester United starlet Ravel Morrison has expressed confidence that the Theodore Whitmore-coached team can qualify for the Fifa World Cup next year in Qatar.

In a recent interview on the podcast Vibe with Five hosted by former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand, Morrison was asked what it was like to play for the Jamaican team. His response was swift and direct when he uttered: “Wicked!”

He was reacting to the question after more than an hour going over some of the darkest periods of his roller-coaster career.

“We are going to the World Cup 100 per cent, man; we're going World Cup, as I've got faith in this team,” he said as members of the panel snickered.

Morrison, who is between clubs, having last played for ADO Den Haag in the Dutch Eredivisie and who has played for 11 teams in the last 11 years after he left Manchester United, made his long-awaited debut for the Boyz in their two-game friendly international series in Saudi Arabia last year.

The 28-year-old — who has notably represented West Ham, Sheffield United and Middlesborough since leaving Manchester United where he appeared posed for greatness playing in an Under-23 team alongside Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard — had high praises for some of his Boyz teammates.

He was asked by Ferdinand why he thought the Jamaican set-up was so special, to which he replied: “Good spirits.” Morrison added that he was surprised by the quality of the players in the team.

“We have some wicked players,” he said. “When I went over there [Jamaica] you are not expecting the players to be as good as they are. We have a young player called Tyreek Magee [he is] wicked... I think he could come to the Premier League and dominate [as] he is like a little David Silva.”

“Also, we have Leon Bailey, Michael Hector, Bobby Reid, Daniel Johnson; we have a good clique now,” he enthused.

Morrison was asked if Jamaica qualified for the World Cup and he played for the team, if it would make up for his stop-start club career. Morrison responded that qualification for the World Cup would mean more to the country than for him personally.

“If you get Jamaica to the World Cup that would be a massive achievement,” he said. He then joked that he would return to the podcast after he scores a goal against England in the World Cup.

After leaving the Dutch Club in January, Morrison is yet to sign with another club, but says he has offers from several countries, including in the English second-tier Championship and also in the Spanish La Liga, but says he would prefer to go back to the United Kingdom.

Morrison says he looks up to players like Jamaican-born Raheem Sterling who is starring for Manchester City and England, and his former Manchester United academy teammate Paul Pogba, who was part of the French team that won the World Cup in 2018. He, meanwhile, has come in for high praise from legendary coach Sir Alex Ferguson, his former manager at Manchester United, who told the podcast that Morrison was one of the very few academy players who took time out to write him a “thank you” letter after he made his first team debut.