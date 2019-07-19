'We're not rivals, we're friends!'
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — “We are not rivals, we are friends”, they say almost simultaneously.
St Jago High's Crystal Morrison and Akera Nugent of Excelsior High, two of the top female sprint hurdles prospects, worked out together in a room at the National Stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica as the rest of the Jamaican team were outside in the rain.
Both have featured in some heated duels this year, but they were quick to shoot down any suggestion they were rivals, but saying that they were indeed friends.
Nugent had the better of the duels this season, up to the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Under-18 Championships two weeks ago in Mexico where Morrison turned the tables, taking the gold medal.
“To be honest, I never expected to beat Akera, but the season has been going well... (but) we are good friends, so it doesnt matter who win,” Morrison said as Nugent nodded in agreement.
Nugent, who ran a 16-year-old World age-group record 12.89 seconds earlier this year, said her season had been going well. “I hope to end it on a wonderful note by winning and both of us gets a medal,she said.”
– Paul Reid
