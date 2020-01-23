10th Intercollegiate Rugby League Championship set to start

The 10th Intercollegiate Rugby League Championship will kick off today with six of Jamaica's premier colleges and universities partaking.

Defending champions Excelsior Community College will battle fellow tertiary institutions G C Foster College, The Mico University College, The University of the West Indies, University of Technology, Jamaica, and runners-up from last year, Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) Spartans.

The format of the competition remains the same with all teams playing each other twice over 10 rounds. The top four will battle in the semi-finals scheduled for Saturday, April 11. The grand finals and third-place play-off will take place on Saturday, April 18.

Champions Exed Eagles will look to the leadership of national hooker Akeem Murray to guide them to a title defence, meanwhile, hard-running utility Orlando Messado should feature heavily for last year's beaten finalist, CMU Spartans, as they seek to go one better.

UTech Knights could be the dark horse of the competition as Jamaica Rugby League Association player of the year and prolific national try scorer Jenson Morris returns. Former four-time champions Mico Crocs, still in a rebuilding mode, will need former St Catherine High playmaker Kwame Blake firing on all cylinders to avoid missing their second semi-finals in 10 years.

G C Foster Lions will look to diminutive half-back Devon Coke to lead them to another title, while The UWI Pelicans will look to upset the apple cart behind the guile of national playmaker Adrian Hall.

Intercol rugby league co-ordinator Marvin Thompson sees another exciting season in the making but would love to see corporate Jamaica support the competition.

“Last year featured some classic matchups and we expect the same this season. Exed and CMU have set the new standard for the competition, but the other teams have shown that they are right up there as well. There are plenty national players in this competition and with places to next year's Rugby League World Cup on the line, we can expect a very competitive season. The only thing missing is a title sponsor for one of Jamaica's best competitions.”

Round One schedule

G C Foster Lions vs Mico Crocs at G C Foster College at 3:00 pm

Exed Eagles vs CMU Spartans at Excelsior Community College at 1:00 pm

UTech Knights vs UWI Pelicans at University of Technology at 3:30 pm