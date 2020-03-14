12 new national chess champions crowned

The most important chess championships for youth concluded over the weekend (March 8) at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) auditorium, with 12 new champions crowned in sections from Under-8 to Under-18.

The National Age Group Chess Championships 2020 selects the youth champions of Jamaica who will later represent the country at international events. The tournament saw young talents across the island crossing their “mind” swords against the best in the country. Over 400 children from more than 50 schools participated.

In the end, the Under-8 winners were Victoria Powell and Khaleel Johnson Bartlette with a perfect 6/6 points. Victoria Salazar and Ronak Shergill walked away with the Under-10 titles. Kaia Gayle got 5.5/6 points to capture the Under-12 female title, while Jaheim Smart had to win a tiebreak play-off vs Corbin Harvey to claim the Under-12 boys' section, after both were tied on 5.5 points.

The competitive Under-14 section saw Amy Stephenson and Daren Mckennis both continuing their fine run of form, winning with 5.5 points. Under-16 champions were Raehanna Brown and Antonic Chung with an untouched 6/6 points. Tajae Morgan seized the Under-18 title with 5.5 points. The Under-18 female girls' section went to a play-off between Adani Clarke and Ashanti Blackwood, after both finished on four points. Clarke emerged victorious after the tiebreak speed chess play-off.

FIDE Master Warren Elliott, one of the chief organisers for the National Chess Federation event, said: “Chess in Jamaica is growing at a rapid pace. It was a joy to see so many competitors from across the island.”

Players travelled from as far as Montego Bay to play for the one-weekend championships.

The National Age Group Chess Championships is a Jamaica Chess Federation event and is sponsored by Serge Island Monster Milk. Players who win are eligible to represent Jamaica internationally for 2020.