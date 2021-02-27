2 J'cans to miss US college conference champs after exposure to COVID-19 case
At least two Jamaicans will miss their US college conference championships this weekend as they have been ordered to self-isolate after they were exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
One of the two is former Hydel High School star Charokee Young of Texas A&M University who went public about her disappointment with a post on social media yesterday when she was expected to start competing a the South Eastern Conference (SEC) event at University of Arkansas.
The other athlete, who spoke to the Jamaica Observer, is a jumper who was expected to finish in the top three in his or her event based on the rankings in the conference, but did not wish to be identified.
The athlete who would have been in his or her first conference championship was disappointed when they spoke to the Observer on Thursday. “This is a big blow, I was really looking forward to my first major event and after being injured, I thought I had a chance to really make an impact, so yes, I am not happy right now.”
The athlete should, however, qualify for the national championships, with the top 16 in each event for each gender qualifying for the March 11 to 13 event, also at Arkansas. “Hopefully I will be able to do well there, but conference is important to us.”
Young, who was part of the Texas A&M 4x400m team that broke the US collegiate record, three minutes 26.20 seconds, on February 12 is also ranked number two in the 400m with 51.93 seconds.
“Due to COVID-19 contact trace, I will not be able to compete at SECs,” she wrote. “I do not have COVID but I was exposed two days prior to me competing [Friday] due to a teammate having it, and I was informed at 7:30 this morning.”
The 20-year-old continued: “It is unfortunate but that is just the way it is and how the rules work, I do believe everything happens for a reason. Good luck to everyone competing this weekend.”
— Paul Reid
