2019 NFL PRE-SEASON: Now is the best time to get the most advantageous JustBet NFL odds

The scoreline (13-3) of Super Bowl LIII (February 3, 2019) was unspectacular, based on the offensive prowess of the teams involved, as it was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history.

It also marked the first Super Bowl with no touchdowns scored by either team in the first three quarters and the lone touchdown by the New England Patriots tied them with the New York Jets in Super Bowl III, for the fewest touchdowns by a winning Super Bowl team.

The Los Angeles Rams ended up as the second losing team to not score a touchdown, joining the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VI.

Additionally, the broadcast of the game on CBS had the smallest Super Bowl audience in 10 years.

Of course, for Patriots fans, the aforementioned statistics are of little consequence, as they have been to the last three Super Bowls and for the second time over that span, their team has emerged champions. Patriots' quarterback (QB) Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to win six Super Bowls, surpassing Charles Haley's record of five and Brady, at age 41, became the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl and Bill Belichick became the oldest coach to win a Super Bowl, at age 66. Therefore, for very good reason, the Patriots are JustBet pre-season favourites ($7.50) to take home their seventh Lombardi Trophy come February 2, 2020.

Brady turned 42 on August 3 and in a young-man's game is still able to more than hold his own. However, even though he almost single-handedly changed the rules of the game to where the QB can't be touched, last season was his highest interception total, his lowest touchdown rate since 2013 and his lowest passer rating since 2014 (in a year of record passing).

Yes, Brady is slowing down but he is now a better game manager and the Patriots have carefully enhanced the running game around him to make the offense multi-dimensional. The Patriots start the season without receiver (and Super Bowl LIII MVP) Julian Edelman, who will be sidelined due to a thumb injury but, if ever there was a clutchgene, Brady has it and will make do until he returns.

The 2019 Hall of Fame Game was played on August 1 between the Denver Broncos (14) and the Atlanta Falcons (10), which signalled the start of the NFL pre-season.

The pre-season continued last evening and, like every other pre-season game, very little was seen of the starters, as all teams are looking to whittle down their squad to 53 players before the start of the regular season. However, while the weeks before the kick-off of the season provide only a superficial view of the 32 teams, now is the best time to get the most advantageous JustBet odds for the eventual champion.

In just under six months, the 2020 Super Bowl will be played in Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, but there are a lot of battles that will be fought between now and then.

The Miami Dolphins are sure to make every effort to play Super Bowl LIV in their home stadium but JustBet is offering them as a $120.00 pre-season underdog and the dream may be just out of reach.

They have signed veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick to bolster the roster but that will not be enough to get them over the hump.

The Los Angeles Rams ($8.00), Kansas City Chiefs ($8.50) and New Orleans Saints ($8.50) all made it to the championship round last season and logically round-off the top four of pre-season favourites. Attractive offerings are available for the Cleveland Browns ($14.00) who are expected to break their 15-year play-off drought and the Minnesota Vikings ($25.00), who have looked like genuine contenders for the past two seasons.

DATE TIME HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM MAIN MATCH BETS

MONEY LINE FINAL WITH HC UNDER/OVER TOTAL POINTS

1 2 HC 1 2 UNDER LINE OVER

05/09/19 19:20 CHI BEARS GB PACKERS 1.48 2.45 A3.5 1.85 1.85 1.83 46.5 1.87

08/09/19 12:00 CAR PANTHERS LA RAMS 2.15 1.62 H2.5 1.95 1.75 1.90 50.5 1.80

CLE BROWNS TEN TITANS 1.38 2.80 A5.5 1.83 1.87 1.85 45.5 1.85

JAC JAGUARS KC CHIEFS 2.55 1.45 H4.5 1.83 1.87 1.83 52.5 1.87

MIA DOLPHINS BAL RAVENS 2.70 1.40 H4.5 1.85 1.85 1.83 37.5 1.87

MIN VIKINGS ATL FALCONS 1.48 2.45 A3.5 1.83 1.87 1.83 47.5 1.87

NY JETS BUF BILLS 1.55 2.30 A3.5 1.95 1.75 1.85 38.5 1.85

PHI EAGLES WAS REDSKINS 1.22 3.75 A8.5 1.87 1.83 1.83 46.5 1.87

15:05 LA CHARGERS IND COLTS 1.60 2.20 A2.5 1.75 1.95 1.85 47.5 1.85

SEA SEAHAWKS CIN BENGALS 1.22 3.75 A7.5 1.83 1.87 1.85 43.5 1.85

15:25 ARI CARDINALS DET LIONS 1.95 1.75 H2.5 1.83 1.87 1.83 48.5 1.87

DAL COWBOYS NY GIANTS 1.25 3.50 A7.5 1.90 1.80 1.85 46.5 1.85

TB BUCCANEERS SF 49ERS 1.80 1.90 A1.5 1.87 1.83 1.87 48.5 1.83

19:20 NE PATRIOTS PIT STEELERS 1.38 2.80 A5.5 1.80 1.90 1.85 51.5 1.85

09/09/19 18:10 NO SAINTS HOU TEXANS 1.32 3.10 A6.5 1.83 1.87 1.85 53.5 1.85

21:20 OAK RAIDERS DEN BRONCOS 1.70 2.02 A2.5 1.85 1.85 1.83 43.5 1.87

*Betting odds, limits and handicaps are subject to change

SUPER BOWL

CHAMPION 2019-2020

CODE TEAM ODDS

101 NE PATRIOTS 7.50

102 LA RAMS 8.00

103 KC CHIEFS 8.50

104 NO SAINTS 8.50

105 LA CHARGERS 14.00

106 CHI BEARS 14.00

107 CLE BROWNS 14.00

108 PHI EAGLES 15.00

109 IND COLTS 15.00

110 PIT STEELERS 20.00

111 GB PACKERS 20.00

112 DAL COWBOYS 20.00

113 MIN VIKINGS 25.00

114 SEA SEAHAWKS 25.00

115 HOU TEXANS 30.00

116 BAL RAVENS 30.00

117 SF 49ERS 30.00

118 ATL FALCONS 30.00

119 JAX JAGUARS 30.00

120 CAR PANTHERS 50.00

121 TB BUCCANEERS 60.00

122 TEN TITANS 60.00

123 NY GIANTS 60.00

124 DEN BRONCOS 60.00

125 OAK RAIDERS 60.00

126 WAS REDSKINS 80.00

127 DET LIONS 80.00

128 ARI CARDINALS 80.00

129 NY JETS 80.00

130 BUF BILLS 100.00

131 CIN BENGALS 120.00

132 MIA DOLPHINS 120.00