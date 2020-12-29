2019 Scotiabank Concacaf Next Play winners receive prize gear, refurbished football field

WHILE great focus is now being placed on the reopening of schools shuttered by the COVID-19 virus, students and coaching staff of the May Pen Primary School football programme are also celebrating their works coming to fruition with their winnings in the 2019 Scotiabank Concacaf Next Play tournament — which they hope will bolster their sporting endeavours when schools reopen.

On Friday, December 18 the school was officially presented with over $2.2 million in sporting goods and field rehabilitation work for the learning institution which now serves over 2100 students.

The funds garnered from the competition prize were used to purchase footballs, hydration and coaching equipment, as well as gear for the students. Once the school reopens the players will also benefit from a newly fenced and replanted football pitch for training sessions.

“We say thanks once more to Scotiabank for supporting youth football and for providing this prize,” said Major Paul Scott, principal. On behalf of the school, Scott expressed excitement and high anticipation for the future expansion of its sporting programme, which has won them numerous accolades.

Craig Richards, manager of Scotiabank's May Pen Branch who made the presentation, also expressed excitement about the impact the items and refreshed field will have.

“Scotiabank has had a long history of involvement in both sports and youth development programmes in Jamaica. This donation makes us very proud, particularly because we believe this will also inspire more children to engage in the sport— and the physical improvements at the school also augurs well for the entire community,” Richards said.

The Scotiabank Concacaf Next Play Cup is a primary school initiative which uses football as a vehicle to make a positive impact on children's lives in The Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago. It aims to, not only to expose the boys and girls to the game, but also to target the wholesome development of the children through the primary school system in the participating countries.