24 Jamaicans named to NCAA Division 1 All-American list

Twenty-four Jamaicans were on Thursday named to the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) NCAA Division 1 Academic All-American list, as the COVID-19 -interrupted season drew to a close.

Eight athletes — four male and four females — who were also named on the all-American performers list, were also recognised for their excellence in the classroom as well.

To get on the individual list student-athletes had to have a minimum, cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period, certifiable by either of NCAA faculty representative or NCAA compliance coordinator or the Registrar's Office, the USTFCCCA said.

They “must have completed at least two semesters or three quarters at the nominating institution”, to be recognised.

They must have finished the season “ranked in the top 96 in any championship individual event, or in the top 48 in any championship relay event, for the most recent indoor season — certifiable by their place on the NCAA Division I descending order lists”.

Additionally, Florida A&M University's (FAMU) female team that has Jamaican Nadia Alexander-Pompey, was included in the female teams list with a cumulative GPA of 3.27.

Jeremy Farr of Arkansas, LaFranz Campbell of Clemson, Brithon Senior of South Dakota and Owayne Owens of the University of Virginia made both lists, academics and performance, on the men's side while Kiara Grant of Norfolk State, Charokee Young of Texas A&M, Devia Brown of Minnesota and Gabrielle McDonald of Texas Tech were the females.

The other men were Matthew Brown and Terol Wilson of the University of Nebraska, Christopher Grant of Auburn, Jovaine Atkinson of Liberty, Ackeen Colley of the University of Oklahoma, Rayon Buttler of South Carolina, and Saffin Wills of Texas Tech.

On the female list there were Daszay Freeman of Arkansas, Kadian Clarke of Eastern Michigan, Shanae McKenzie of Kansas State, Gabrielle Bailey of Kent State, Zinedine Russell of Rice, Hanifah Abdulqadir of South Carolina, Jada Thomas and Trudy-Ann Williamson of Villanova, and Myesha Nott of West Virginia.

