3rd Carifta Triathlon, Aquathlon Championships kicks off in St Ann this weekend

Triathlon and Aquathlon teams from across the Caribbean and Latin America will descend on Jewel Runaway Bay Resort for the third annual Carifta Triathlon and Aquathlon Championships set for August 17-18.

The championships will feature swimming, cycling and running as teams compete in what has become a growing sport in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

The organisers of the event, the Jamaica Triathlon Association, which won the bid to host the competition, hope that Jamaica will be showcased as a premier destination for triathlon and aquathlon events.

President of the association, Leroy Cooke, has said winning the bid was a significant boost for the continued development of the sport in Jamaica.

The event was hosted in the twin island republic of Trinidad and Tobago last year.

Ten countries are expected to compete in this year's event — Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, Bermuda, the Bahamas, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, and the US Virgin Islands.

With over 150 participants expected from 11 teams, the competition has never been more exciting as countries seek to topple defending champion Guadeloupe.

Competitors will compete in three distinct age groups. Session one, which will be held on Saturday, will feature the triathlons for females and males ages 11-12 and 13-15, and aquathlons for females and males ages 16-19. Session two, which will take place on the Sunday, will include triathlons for females and males ages 16-19, and aquathlons for females and males ages 11-12 and 13-15. On Sunday there will also be an open triathlon event. The proceedings will close with a mixed relay for Carifta participants ages 11-19.

Among the specially invited guests for the championships will be president of the International Triathlon Union (ITU), Marisol Casado, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee and holds several positions in sports internationally. She is also the only female president of an international federation participating in the Summer Olympic Games.

As a precursor to the championships, the governing body for triathlons for the Caribbean and the Americas, CAMTri, will host a four-day camp at the National Stadium, from Saturday, August 10 — Tuesday, August 13. Approximately 20 local and regional athletes are expected to attend the camp.