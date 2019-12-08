40 win with Salada Foods Rise Up and Run loyalty card

Twenty-eight Salada Rise Up and Run winners will lace up for the 18th staging of Reggae Marathon, set for today.

The 28 form part of a group of 40 winners in the inaugural Salada Rise Up and Run loyalty card, launched by Salada Foods Jamaica in partnership with Running Events Jamaica.

The winners were patrons who participated in at least three of the eight selected Running Events Jamaica races announced with the loyalty card in March. Qualification commenced by simply visiting the Jamaica Mountain Peak booth at the races, for a complimentary cup of coffee or ginger tea, in order to get a stamp on their card.

The 28 Reggae Marathon runners will compete wearing the iconic Rise Up & Run shirts, bibs and enjoy premium Jamaica Mountain Peak care packages.

The Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K, which starts at Long Bay Beach Park situated along Negril's famed seven-mile white sand beach, loops into the town of Negril then heads north towards the town of Green Island. The mostly flat course is an International Association of Athletics Federations-certified marathon, half marathon and 10K course.

According to Tamii Brown, commercial and corporate affairs manager at Salada Foods Jamaica, the positive response to the programme launched in March 2019 was quite overwhelming.

“The take-up was overwhelming and the support for the charities over the year was heartening. All of the 5Ks are set up to give back to charitable causes and help to build up Jamaica. With over 200 runners signing up in March, we saw so many willing to rise up and support. Salada Foods was happy to give them an extra perk at these races,” Brown said.

Managing director of Running Events Jamaica, Alfred “Frano” Francis expressed his delight at the success of the programme and partnership with Salada Foods.

“This partnership with Salada Foods truly enriched the overall experience of our patrons,” stated Francis. “Through their Jamaica Mountain Peak brand they provided a no-hurdles entry for each Jamaican to rise up and support worthy causes. We are even more delighted that they saw the value of participation in Reggae Marathon as a part of their prize package,” concluded Francis.

For Marlon Longmore, one of the first winners in the Rise Up and Run programme, a little recognition goes a long way.

“I've been running the 5Ks for years now and it's good to finally get something,” stated Longmore. “You're not coming first, you're not coming second, but it's still good to be recognised and get something from Jamaica Mountain Peak.”

For Dwight Baker, the call of the Reggae Marathon was strong.

“I started running a little over two years ago and went to Reggae Marathon last year,” shared Baker. “So, when I heard that for giving I'm receiving, I jumped at the opportunity. I've always bought Salada Foods coffees, for especially when I have visitors. To be one of the first winners makes me really happy.”

Reggae Marathon also offers its own suite of rewards.

The Jamdammers Club is offering a purse of $1 million for locals who break any of the race records. All finishers of the Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K will receive a commemorative medal, along with a participatory certificate which will be available for downloading and printing after the event.

There are also the coveted Bob Marley and Rita Marley trophies, which are awarded to the male and female winners of the Reggae Marathon. Special prizes are available to the top high school boy and girl in the 10K and top registered teams in the 10K and half marathon. The Barclay Ewart Trophy, named in honour of their late chairman, will be awarded to the first combined (male & female) hotel team in the 10K event.