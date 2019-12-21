7 local clubs to share US$22,518 from Fifa Women's WCup club benefits programme

Seven local football clubs will benefit to the tune of US$22,518.40 as a result of the Fifa Women's World Cup France 2019 Club Benefits programme.

The seven clubs are Harbour View FC, Los Perfectos, St Ann Women's FC, Rangers FC, Arnett Gardens FC, Reno FC and Waterhouse FC.

The relevant payments are currently being processed by the Jamaica Football Federation, having received payment from Fifa.

The world governing body recognises the importance of club football in developing the women's game and improving its professionalisation. Clubs offering high-performance environments for their female players should be rewarded for providing professional football pathways. With this in mind, financial rewards will be paid to member associations to pass on to their affiliated clubs that have helped contribute to the successful staging of this competition (the “Fifa Women's World Cup Club Benefits Programme”).

For the first edition of the Fifa Women's World Cup Club Benefits Programme, the total amount of US$8.48million will be paid as rewards to clubs. (NB: these rewards will be gross amounts, ie prior to any taxes and deductions.)These amounts are part of the overall financial contribution of US$50 million for the Fifa Women's World Cup France 2019™, which was approved by the Fifa Council on 26 October 2018.

The Club Benefits Programme 2019 will be based on the principle of rewarding clubs for providing players with a professional football pathway. The amounts will therefore be split between: a) The clubs with which the players representing the participating member associations at the final tournament are currently registered, and b) The clubs that have trained these players between the ages of 12 to 22, ie “the formative period”.

Harbour View received the largest amount under the allocation.