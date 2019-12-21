7 local clubs to share US$22,518 from Fifa Women's WCup club benefits programme
Seven local football clubs will benefit to the tune of US$22,518.40 as a result of the Fifa Women's World Cup France 2019 Club Benefits programme.
The seven clubs are Harbour View FC, Los Perfectos, St Ann Women's FC, Rangers FC, Arnett Gardens FC, Reno FC and Waterhouse FC.
The relevant payments are currently being processed by the Jamaica Football Federation, having received payment from Fifa.
The world governing body recognises the importance of club football in developing the women's game and improving its professionalisation. Clubs offering high-performance environments for their female players should be rewarded for providing professional football pathways. With this in mind, financial rewards will be paid to member associations to pass on to their affiliated clubs that have helped contribute to the successful staging of this competition (the “Fifa Women's World Cup Club Benefits Programme”).
For the first edition of the Fifa Women's World Cup Club Benefits Programme, the total amount of US$8.48million will be paid as rewards to clubs. (NB: these rewards will be gross amounts, ie prior to any taxes and deductions.)These amounts are part of the overall financial contribution of US$50 million for the Fifa Women's World Cup France 2019™, which was approved by the Fifa Council on 26 October 2018.
The Club Benefits Programme 2019 will be based on the principle of rewarding clubs for providing players with a professional football pathway. The amounts will therefore be split between: a) The clubs with which the players representing the participating member associations at the final tournament are currently registered, and b) The clubs that have trained these players between the ages of 12 to 22, ie “the formative period”.
Harbour View received the largest amount under the allocation.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy