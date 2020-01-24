A shiny, polished and well-furnished Mahogany

Mahogany, trained by Ian Parsard, who won by a city block on his final start in December 2019 as a two-year- old, returned against tougher rivals going seven furlongs (1,400) on Saturday, January 18, at Caymanas Park with much to prove.

It was the colt’s first race for the new season as a three-year-old and he was installed the 1-2 favourite in a Restricted Allowance II race for native-bred three-year-olds-non-winners of two.

Ridden by Dane Dawkins, the Sensational Slam – Mete- Orite chestnut gelding took full advantage of the light impost of 51.5 kgs. Mahogany produced another eye-catching performance, winning in a time of 1:26 built on splits with times of 24.1, 47.2, and 1:11.3.

Tomohawk, who finished second in the 2019 Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes won by Wow Wow, was second with Nipster holding the third spot. Victory by Mahogany completed a double for trainer Parsard on the day.

“This victory is very pleasing, but he (Mahogany) did have the weight advantage against the top twoyear- old performers except for Wow Wow.

“This, for me, was going to be a real test for Mahogany, and I thought with some minor adjustments, he managed the situation very well.

“What was impressive was the way the jockey managed to relax him and then rode him in the last two furlongs, and Mahogany responded beautifully.

“That gives us a little encouragement for the Guineas distance, and as such, we will try to point him in that general direction, all things being even, but it is a long time to go to April,” Parsard said.