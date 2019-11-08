Abigail Able becomes first female jockey to ride in Diamond Mile
… says she is super excited – over the moon
Apprentice Abigail Able is set to make racing history as the first female reinswoman to ride in the prestigious Diamond Mile tomorrow at Caymanas Park.
The Diamond Mile, which is sponsored by Supreme Ventures Limited and the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission carries a purse of US$115,000 (over JA$14 million) and will see the top horses in the land competing against each other.
Barring any mishaps for another day, Able will sit atop the Wayne DaCosta-conditioned Drummer Boy in the 16-horse field.
“I am super excited about this, not only to get a ride in the Diamond Mile for which I am so pleased, but also to be the first female to ride in the race. I am over the moon right now!
“It is every rider's dream to ride in such a big race and for me to get a mount, I am grateful. This means a lot to me and to the other female riders at Caymanas Park,” Able told The Supreme Racing Guide.
“All of this wouldn't be possible without the assistance and support of Mr DaCosta and I thank him very much for giving me the ride and I promise, I will do my best and make him proud,” she added.
Able said that her mount is doing well coming into the race and she expects a good run for him.
“Drummer Boy has been training fairly well and I think he has a good enough chance in the race as any horse in the Diamond Mile.
“If you are not in the race, then you don't have a chance and if you are in the race, you have a chance,” she ended.
To date Able has ridden only one winner in her career, England's Rose earlier this year and that was for DaCosta.
