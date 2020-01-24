Apprentice Anthony Allen making significant gains in the saddle

“The general expectation for 2020 is that apprentice Anthony Allen, who has improved in recent times, and seemingly with a footprint in Anthony Nunes' champion stable, that will enable the youngster to make a significant impression on the Caymanas jockey colony.”

This direct extract from this column in reviewing the New Year's Day performances is now holding.

Anthony Allen has now attracted the support of another major trainer, Richard Azan, who declared him on Milkman in the day's eighth event.

The circumstances of the disqualification of Cleopatra's Child (Dane Dawkins) from first place for failing to present an accurate positive reading of the scale at the weigh-in cannot be considered unfortunate.

The fact of the matter is that Cleopatra's Child's rapidly diminishing half-a-length margin of victory suggests that Milkman would have been the likely winner at the correct weight.

Allen, who scored in the day's opener with Nunes' Devine Lexie, would have secured a double anyway, which moves his tally to six wins in 2020.

Second-generation trainer Gresford Smith had his opening 2020 trip to the winners' enclosure when former six-time champion Omar Walker persuaded Miss In Kiss to overtake a couple of tired front-runners 200 metres out to score by 2 ½ lengths.

Two winners on the day, Double Crown and Mahogany, are talking points as likely challengers for 2020 Classic honours. The third event allowed Ian Parsard's Double Crown to justify his reputation of being a promising talent.

This was delivered in good style with veteran reinsman and Barbados native Simon Husbands induced the colt to relax to the top of the stretch before unleashing a powerful far-striding burst to win the 1,400-metre gallop by over five lengths in an adequate time of 1:27.0.

In the sixth, Mahogany (Dane Dawkins) was even more impressive for the Parsard camp.

After moving slowly into stride, the strapping gelding was able to cruise to the lead and beat Tomahawk, Nipster and Money Monster, who occupied the three framed positions behind champion Wow Wow in the Supreme Ventures Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes, by over five lengths.

Mahogany's time of 1:26.0 for the 1400-metre sprint is not to be taken lightly. Sir Puddington (Christopher Mamdeen) won the fourth by six lengths to please trainer Randolph Scott.

Breeder/owner/trainer Carl Anderson must have felt a unique sense of satisfaction with the sudden return to form of Twilight Storm. The six-yearold gelding won the sixth by over three lengths at odds exceeding 99/1.

It was the fourth win in 48 starts for trainer Paul Charlton's Key Witness who made virtually all the running to score in the seventh with former fivetime champion Trevor Simpson doing the honours.

Simpson returned to the winners' enclosure when his excellent jockeyship secured victory for the Owen Sharpe-conditioned Dunrobin in the nightcap. The seven-year-old gelding's game effort has now yielded seven wins from 21 appearances.

THE AWARDS

The Training Feat Award is presented to Owen Sharpe for Dunrobin's weight-defying run, which also gets the Best Winning Gallop Award and the day's Jockeyship Award to Trevor Simpson for two outstanding displays.