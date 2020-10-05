Around-the-island bike ride a success, says Chung

Dennis Chung, organiser of an around-the-island bike ride to raise awareness of tourist destinations and their difficulties in the current COVID-19 pandemic, has described the event as a success.



With the fourth and final stage set for today featuring a 65-mile ride from Mandeville to Kingston, Chung, who is also the CEO for Supreme Ventures Services Limited, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that “the purpose for the ride had been achieved; the hotels got highlighted with also got bookings — which was the objective”.



The ride, which he said would become an annual event, started on Friday from Port Antonio to Ocho Rios and lasted for just over 60 miles and saw five riders taking part, Chung said.



The second leg was the longest, a 109-mile journey from Ocho Rios to Negril on Saturday which also saw the most riders as 30 people showed up, while 20 riders took part in yesterday's gruelling Negril to Spur Tree leg.



Chung said he expected a small number of riders to make the final leg today, starting about 5:30 am, and will end at Spanish Court Hotel where they will be hosted by Chris Issa, who also took part on one of the legs.



Besides Chung were national cycling Coach Carlton Simmonds, Andrew Ramsey and Michael Smith, who took part on all the legs, while Donovan White, director of the Jamaica Tourist Board, also took part.



