Asafa excited by today's unveiling of his statue
Former 100m World record holder Asafa Powell said he still can’t come to grips with the thought of a statue being erected in his honour.
The 37-year-old Powell will witness the unveiling of the monument today by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in a special ceremony at the National Stadium at 5:00 pm.
“It’s a great honour and privilege for me,” said a smiling Powell moments after running the lead leg on the MVP 4x100m relay at Milo Western Relays at G C Foster College yesterday.
The quartet of Powell, Julian Forte, Nesta Carter and Tajay Gayle was third in 38.90.
“I still can’t really come to myself to know that I am going to get a statue tomorrow [today]. I am going to be a statue pretty much,” he said laughing.
“So I am very excited and it’s an overwhelming feeling and I just want to thank Jamaica and my fans for really pushing this forward for me,” Powell added.
This is the final of four statues that the Government commissioned as part of the Jamaica 55 Legacy Programme to celebrate the achievements of its outstanding athletes.
The statues not only highlight Jamaican athletic success, but will serve as inspiration for all as to the possibilities when one tries.
The renowned Jamaican sculptor Basil Watson was engaged by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport to design statues in honour of Usain Bolt, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Veronica Campbell Brown and Asafa Powell.
“For the last 10 years we have been dominating the sports, creating superstars, super athletes here in Jamaica, so to be among those is really an honour for me,” said Powell.
– Dwayne Richards
