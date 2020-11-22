At last Jamai Raja earns his props at the Overnight level

It may have been a seven-and-a-half-furlong (1,500m) event, which many pundits considered a bit long, but Jamai Raja went with the leaders from the start and led nearly every step of the way to impressively take home the $1-million United Racehorse Trainers' Association Trophy feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.

With journeyman Devon A Thomas riding for owner/trainer Errol Waugh, the seven-year-old chestnut gelding won the Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event for three-year-olds and upwards by 3 ¼ lengths in an impressive time of 1:30.3. The final time done by the 24-1 long shot Jamai Raja was just outside the track record of 1:29.2 held by Sky Train since 1983.

At the off, Jamai Raja left his starting stall just behind Master of Hall (Javaniel Patterson) in second place before surging through to take the advatnage approaching the six-furlong (1,200m) point and from there on, it was smooth sailing to the wire.

Legality, under strong handling from Dane Nelson, came with a challenge in deep stretch to finish in second place ahead of Master of Hall in third place.

Title-chasing Nelson rode three winners to cut into Anthony Thomas's lead in the jockeys' standing. Nelson won aboard Mirabilis in the sixth race for trainer Anthony Nunes, Executive Chief in the eighth race for trainer Patrick Lynch and then closed a double for Nunes with Calculus in the day's ninth event.

Nelson, who started the day seven wins behind Thomas, moved to 70 wins, four behind Thomas on 74 winners. Thomas was winless from 10 rides on the 11-race programme.

The double by Nunes helped him to increase his lead over Wayne DaCosta in the trainers' championship. DaCosta was winless on the day.

Lynch also won two races as his High Diplomacy (Dick Cardenas) won the 10th event. Cardenas earlier won aboard Ocean Wave in the opening event for trainer Fitznahum Williams for his double.

Also with two winners on the day was trainer Wayne Parchment, who was successful with Smoke Haze (Dennis Brown) in the second race and Azul (Orlando Foster) in the fourth race.

The now-popular exotic wager, the Reggae-6 had two punters winning over $1.5 million each, despite a number of unfancied winners during the six betting races.

Racing continues next weekend on Saturday and Sunday.