THOUGH disappointed they had to cancel this year's edition of the Racers Grand Prix due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Racers Track Club Director Dennis Gordon says they will be using the time well to ensure a better-quality product next year.

Gordon explained that while discussions are ongoing with all stakeholders including World Athletics, Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) and sponsors around a proposed date of June 5, 2021 for the next staging, the organising committee will also be looking at areas to improve the quality of the meet.



The Racers Grand Prix – Kingston Continental Tour Gold Meet, which was originally scheduled to take place today, was one of 10 meets in the new series designed to accommodate athletes from several disciplines which was cut from the Diamond League for 2020.



“The fact that we were awarded the Gold Series, we were really looking forward to that so we are disappointed that we are not able to have the event.



“But the safety of all stakeholders is more important than the game, so we are compliant with the rules of the Government and we are looking forward to the 2021 staging,” Gordon told the Jamaica Observer, the official print media partner of the meet.



Along with the Government's efforts to limit the spread of the highly contagious virus, the move to cancel the Racers Grand Prix is in tandem with the rationale of the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, which is now slated for July 23 - August 8, 2021.

With corporate sponsors extending their financial backing for another year and steps now being taken to ensure a bigger and better edition of the event, Gordon pointed out that enthusiasts will have much to look forward to in an exciting Olympic year of track and field events.

Prior to being awarded gold status, the Racers Grand Prix, with retired sprint legend Usain Bolt as the drawing card, pulled a galaxy of stars and thousands of fans to Kingston and has rivalled and possibly outshone many World Challenge or Diamond League events on the international track and field calendar.

“It [cancellation] allows us to look at all the areas we can improve on and try to improve those areas so [that] next year we can have a flawless meet,” Gordon reiterated.

“The quality of the meet was always good but you know in everything you can do better. What we will do is reflect. We have already started to have discussions so we will reflect on the areas that we think need some tweaking – based on feedback from fans, athletes and the governing body – and see how best we can incorporate those changes to make it a bigger and better meet.

“So, we want fans and our stakeholders to know that we will be back next year and we are happy that they will remain with us. We are happy for the partnership and we are just looking forward to next year to continue doing what we do and do well,” he added.

This year's staging of the event was expected to be highlighted by the presence of many-time World and Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, World and Olympic 400m record holder Wayde Van Niekerk from South Africa, and American Kendra Harrison, the current 100m hurdles World record holder.

Jamaica's World long jump champion Tajay Gayle and compatriots Yohan Blake, Danielle Williams, Rushell Clayton, Christopher Taylor, Akeem Bloomfield, and Demish Gaye were among the others, along with South African Commonwealth champion Akani Simbine and American World champion Noah Lyles.

With a galaxy of star performers being the Racers Grand Prix custom, Gordon said they will once again be aiming to pool another stellar line-up for next year.

“Every staging you have to negotiate because remember athletes' rankings change and athletes also get injured. So next year you might have persons coming through and you might have some of those who we have signed this year not doing as well next year.

“But you know we go for the top draws, so we will start the process early and those who we think are worthy, they would be contacted and negations will start,” Gordon shared.

In the interim, Racers Grand Prix, in partnership with TVJ Sports Network, will rebroadcast the 2019 staging today starting at 7:00 pm. Global fans can tune in via TVJSN on 1SpotMedia.com.