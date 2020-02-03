Brooklyn Nets lose Irving for a week with knee sprain
New York, United States (AFP) — Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving will be sidelined for at least a week after an MRI exam yesterday revealed the extent of a right knee injury, the NBA club announced.
Irving suffered a medial ligament sprain in his right knee, the MRI revealed, sidelining him until a scheduled re-evaluation in one week.
The injury came in the fourth quarter of Brooklyn's 113-107 loss Saturday at Washington.
Irving became tangled with Bradley Beal in a tussle for the ball before Beal fell awkwardly on the outside of Irving's right leg.
Irving finished with 11 points, his lowest total in a game this season.
In 20 games this season, Irving has averaged 27.4 points, 6.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals a game for the Nets.
Irving has already missed a career-high 28 games this season, 26 of them with a right shoulder injury, another with a strained hamstring and one to mourn the death last weekend of retired Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant.
The latest injury will see Irving miss Nets home games today against Phoenix and Wednesday against Golden State as well as a game Saturday at Toronto.
After his re-evaluation next Sunday, Irving could return as early as February 10 at Indiana.
At 21-27, the Nets rank seventh in the Eastern Conference in the penultimate play-off position, but four other clubs are within five games to challenge them over the final two months of the campaign.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy