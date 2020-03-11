C'Down face C'Bar, while Campion oppose JC in ISSA basketball finals

HIGHLY fancied Camperdown High School go in search of a second title when they take on Calabar High School in the final of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) National High School Boys' Under-19 finals today at G C Foster College at 4:30 pm.

The Under-16 final will be played between defending champions Campion College, coached by Ryan Martell, and the Duane Cunninghamcoached Jamaica College (JC), set to begin at 2:40 pm.

Camperdown High School and Campion College are the Southern Basketball Conference (SBC) Under-19 and Under-16 champions. Coached by Oneil Brown, Camperdown High School have not lost a game this season and are expected to be the hot favourites to win, but former National Under-19 champions Calabar High School, coached by Ludloo Barker, are expected to produce a strong challenge.

Nyron Hurd, assistant coach of Camperdown High School, said his team is well prepared.

“Camperdown has been well prepared to take on any challenges during the game. This is a final and not the regular season, and we will not be taking Calabar lightly and underestimate our opponents as they are also a good team, but we are confident that we will come out victorious.”

Meanwhile, Barker said Calabar High School are now ready to play their best basketball as they had a few issues during the Southern Basketball Conference preliminary rounds which have now been resolved.

“The players are expected to be up for the challenge and I think they will pull it off as they will not be going into the game doubtful,” he said.

He said Camperdown High School are a good team as most of their players have been together for some time.

